Ritchie Bros. sells US$58+ million of equipment in big Fort Worth, TX summer auction

10,800+ bidders registered, surpassing previous Fort Worth summer bidder record by 108%

FORT WORTH, TX, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bidder registrations at Ritchie Bros. auctions continue to surge, with 10,800+ people from 60 countries registering to bid for its big summer Fort Worth, TX auction. More than 4,400 equipment items and trucks were sold in the July 28 – 29, 2020 event for US$58+ million.

Since mid-March all Ritchie Bros. auctions are now online-only events, to help keep employees and customers safe from COVID-19. Approximately 91 percent of the equipment in this week's Fort Worth auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 41% purchased by buyers from Texas, while the remaining 9% sold to international buyers from as far away as Romania, China, and Australia.

"Our 2020 summer Fort Worth auction saw a 42% increase in the number of lots and a 108% increase in bidders over the same auction in 2019," said Neal Black, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "As a result, we continue to see strong demand for quality used equipment across almost all categories. For anyone unable to get what they needed in Fort Worth this week, we have an IronPlanet auction today with more than 3,000 items—get online and start bidding!"

Sales Highlights from Fort Worth:

Three 2014 Caterpillar D8T dozers sold for a combined US$665,000

Three 2018 Caterpillar 336FL hydraulic excavators sold for a combined US$545,000

Two 2015 Volvo A40G 6x6 articulated dump trucks sold for a combined US$322,500

A 2015 Peterbilt 367 T/A w/ National 1300A 30-ton boom truck sold for US$205,000

A 2013 Grove RT890E 90-ton 4x4 w/ rear steer rough terrain crane sold for US$205,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TX (July 2020)

Total gross transactional value – US$58+ million * 100% sold online!

US$58+ million * Total registered bidders – 10,800+

10,800+ Total lots sold – 4,400+

4,400+ Number of consignors – 600

Ritchie Bros.' next Texas auction will be held in Houston on August 25 – 26, 2020. The next Fort Worth auction will be held in September. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com. To learn more about equipment pricing and trends, sign up for Ritchie Bros. Market Trends summary reports at ritchiebros.com/market-trends-report.

