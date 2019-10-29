Ritchie Bros. set for its biggest Houston, TX auction ever next week

640+ truck tractors will be sold in the November 5 – 6 auction, setting a new company record



HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. is one of the largest sellers of used truck tractors in the world, selling 20,000+ trucks so far in 2019. Next week the company will sell more than 640 truck tractors at its largest-ever Houston, TX, auction—the most the company has ever sold in a single event.

In total, the company will sell more than 6,700 items in the November 5 - 6 Houston auction, including transportation, construction, lifting and material handling, agriculture, and oil and gas equipment. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Texas has long been a transportation hotspot for us, but we've never seen a lineup like this in our 65-year history," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We have trucks from dozens of owners. Trucks of all makes and models—everything from Peterbilt and Freightliner to Volvo, Caterpillar, and more. If you need it, we probably have it."

Mr. McVicker continued, "But we aren't just selling trucks. We also have an excellent selection of construction, lifting, agriculture, and energy equipment in next week's auction, including 142 excavators, 91 cranes, 91 loader backhoes, and so much more. Check out all the assets on rbauction.com and then get yourself ready to bid."

For a complete list of equipment, visit rbauction.com/Houston.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

