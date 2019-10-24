Ritchie Bros. sets dates for massive 2020 Orlando, FL auction: February 17 - 22

"We've been holding auctions in Florida since 1984, and we challenge ourselves to improve every year," said Jake Lawson, Senior Vice President, Ritchie Bros. "Our facilities and services are unmatched in the industry. In six days, we will sell more than 200 acres of equipment. From Florida, that equipment will travel to jobs across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as overseas to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. This is not just a Florida or U.S. auction—this will be the premier global auction of 2020."

One of the big first consignments to the February 17 – 22, 2020 Orlando auction is a brand new, gold-painted Volvo EC200E excavator to celebrate the 10th season of Discovery Channel's Gold Rush TV show. Volvo has designated that proceeds from the sale of this excavator in Orlando benefit Habitat for Humanity and Building Homes for Heroes. To learn more about Volvo's golden excavator, visit rbauction.com/blog.

Companies and individuals looking to sell equipment and trucks in the February 2020 Orlando auction should contact their local sales representative or contact the Orlando site directly at +1.855.679.8870. Various consignment options are available, including a virtual sales option for large consignments—equipment is stored offsite and sold by picture live at the Orlando event. For more information, visit rbauction.com/Orlando.

