Ritchie Bros. six-day Orlando auction features 10,000+ items and counting--register today!

More than 800 companies have consigned items to the massive Feb. 21 – 26 online & onsite event

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. is the world's largest seller of used equipment and it's Orlando, FL auction each February is its premier global event, with assets consigned from across the United States and sold to buyers around the world. On February 21 – 26, 2022 Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 10,000 items for 800+ companies in Orlando, with every item selling to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

Early equipment highlights in the February Orlando auction include 415+ excavators, 290+ truck tractors, 240+ pickups, 205+ skid steers, 190+ wheel loaders, 155+ dozers, 100+ cranes, 350+ aerial work platforms, 125+ forklifts, and a lot more. Bids can be made live online or in person at the Orlando site, providing the best of both worlds for customers.

"We have something for everyone in Orlando, with 200 acres full of heavy industrial equipment and transportation assets ready to be purchased and taken home by new owners," said Kari Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer, Ritchie Bros. "Check out the equipment on our website rbauction.com with high-resolution photos and videos and/or visit our Orlando site in person to inspect and test items with your own hands. At Ritchie Bros., we want our buyers to have all the information they need to bid with confidence. I encourage you to get registered today and please contact us with any questions."

Basic Auction Day Schedule – February 21 – 26, 2022:

Day 1: Skid Steers, Backhoes, Telescopic Forklifts, and Boom Lifts





Day 2: Wheel Loaders, Motor Graders, Agriculture Tractors, Trenchers, and Drills





Day 3: Rollers, Crawler Tractors, Cranes, Screens, Crushers, and Pavers





Day 4: Hydraulic Excavators, Midi Excavators, Mini Excavators





Day 5: Truck Tractors, Water Trucks, Mixer Trucks, Dump Trucks, Mechanics Trucks





Day 6: Bucket Trucks, Rolloff & Rollback Trucks, Flatbed Trucks, and Van Trucks





Complete equipment list and schedule available at rbauction.com/Orlando2022





Planning on attending in person? Key customer info:

For the first time since 2020, Ritchie Bros. will be accepting onsite, in-person bids in Orlando, but things will look a little different. The company will not be ramping assets, instead selling every item via photo. Onsite parking will be available so customers don't have to take an additional bus and facemasks will be required to be worn inside all offices and buildings. For additional info about Orlando, visit rbauction.com/Orlando2022.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.