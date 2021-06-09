Ritchie Bros. to sell custom Jack Daniel's Indian motorcycle for Armed Services YMCA

"After the last year of quarantines and travel restrictions, the ability to reunite with family has taken on even greater meaning for our service members," said Bill French, CEO of Armed Services YMCA. "We are profoundly grateful to Jack Daniel's, Indian Motorcycle, and Ritchie Bros. for making this auction possible. Our military families need and deserve a chance to go home and the funds raised from this event will make that possible."

The Gentleman Jack will be sold unreserved in Ritchie Bros.' Southeast Regional online auction on June 29. Its whiskey pearl paint scheme and oakwood accents are inspired by Jack Daniel's crafting process. The bike also includes Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight with Pathfinder S LED driving light; ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat; and a one-of-a-kind Montana Silversmith badge, engraved with the bike's number 001 of 107.

"We are so proud to help auction off this one-of-a-kind Indian/Gentleman Jack Roadmaster for ASYMCA," said Kieran Holm, President, RB Services, Ritchie Bros. "Since Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home program began in 2011, the partnership has generated a total of more than $1.8 million in donations and sent a total of 8,583 individual junior-enlisted service members and their families home when it mattered most. Servicemen and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states."

For more information about the Gentleman Jack motorcycle and/or Ritchie Bros. Southeastern Regional auction, visit rbauction.com.

