Ritchie Bros. to sell hundreds of items for BJ Services

Large portion of assets will sell in Ritchie Bros. upcoming Fort Worth auction next month

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros., a global leader in asset management and disposition, announced today that it has received bankruptcy court approval to sell hundreds of truck tractors on behalf of BJ Services, North America's largest pure-play pressure pumping services company.

"We are excited to bring BJ Services' late-model and well-maintained fleet of truck tractors to market," said Sam Wyant, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Ritchie Bros. "As one of the leaders in their field, we expect to see a lot of demand for these assets, which will sell across our numerous sales channels, including a large portion selling at our upcoming Fort Worth, TX auction on September 29 – 30, 2020."

