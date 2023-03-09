Ritchie Bros. to simulcast March 17 Las Vegas online auction at CONEXPO/CON-AGG

2,100+ items will be sold from Ritchie Bros.' Las Vegas site & simulcast to its booth on the show floor

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Next week Ritchie Bros. will be at CONEXPO/CON-AGG in Las Vegas, NV, the largest equipment trade show in North America. At its booth in the West Hall (#43001), Ritchie Bros. will be presenting its full suite of services, designed to help fleet owners manage the entire equipment lifecycle, from purchase through disposition. The company will also be showcasing its online auction expertise with an unreserved auction, simulcast from its Las Vegas auction site to the CONEXPO-CON/AGG show floor.

More than 2,100 items will be sold in the March 17 unreserved auction, including 140+ excavators, as well as loader backhoes, dozers, motor graders, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. Bids in the auction can be made online while viewing the action from the booth at the show.

"We are excited to be working with CONEXPO-CON/AGG to bring our unreserved auction experience directly to the show floor," said Matt Ackley, Chief Marketing Officer, Ritchie Bros. "We will have our auctioneers conducting the online sale and will be simulcasting the event live to our booth at CONEXPO/CON-AGG. Also on display, will be some of the new tools and data we use that enable us to attract buyers from all over the world. We can't wait to see you all at the show!"

Visit Ritchie Bros.' booth at CONEXPO/CON-AGG

Ritchie Bros. will have brand experts at its booth (West Hall #43001) at CONEXPO/CON-AGG to explain all its services, insights, and solutions, including data and technology from Rouse Services; parts procurement technology from SmartEquip; transportation solutions and services from Veritread; financing from Ritchie Bros. Financial Services, and so much more.

The company is also hosting a seminar on the Future of Asset Management and Liquidation, hosted by Doug Rusch, Managing Director of Rouse Sales. The informative session will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:45-11:45am at CONEXPO/CON-AGG.

If you would like to organize a meeting with Ritchie Bros. at CONEXPO/CON-AGG, use the linked form.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

