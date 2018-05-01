Rite Track Announces Expansion in Europe

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rite Track, Inc. a leading semiconductor equipment and global services supplier based in West Chester, Ohio USA, today announced the opening of its' new European Repair Center (ERC) in Glasgow, UK (Scotland).

Rite Track is partnering with Ntek Litho in a new, state-of-the-art facility, significantly bolstering their repair and technical capability in Europe.

Tim Hayden, President and CEO of Rite Track, said "This strategic expansion in Scotland provides us with an opportunity to offer guaranteed repairs all over Europe from a consolidated facility. With our new repair program, we can offer a guaranteed price, guaranteed two-week turnaround time and the longest warranty in the industry. We're very excited to open this facility to better serve our customers' needs."

The Repair Center will be co-located with Ntek Litho in Glasgow, allowing Rite Track to consolidate a portion of their European Field Service operations while improving their technical capability and responsiveness by drawing on additional experienced industry resources. Ntek's President, Gordon MacIntyre, a 25+ year industry veteran with expertise in Nikon Steppers and Scanners, said, "We look forward to working with Rite Track to expand the repair offering across Europe and provide quick turnaround times and world class service.

Under terms of the agreement, all commercial terms previously extended by Rite Track will continue to apply. Rite Track customers should continue to direct all Rite Track European repair inquiries to:

EMP BV

Hulzenseweg 7

6534 AN Nijmegen

The Netherlands

eurospares@ritetrack.com

+31 (495) 54 58 17

About Rite Track

Established in 1993, Rite Track is a leading supplier to the semiconductor, MEMS, LED-III/V, biomedical, concentrated photovoltaic, and thin film head industries focused on customized equipment solutions that extend the value of the industry's best production equipment. Based in West Chester, Ohio, USA, Rite Track offers refurbished track solutions, enhancements & support for TEL Mark and ACT 8/12 systems as a recognized industry expert and for SVG 86, 88, 88e, 9X new/refurbished track systems as the product line owner. Rite Track also offers the same outstanding equipment, parts & technical support as the product line owner of August CV Series wafer carrier inspection systems. Technical & spare parts support, relocation services, upgrade/enhancement kits, repairs and custom engineering services are available for all products. For sales or product information, visit the company's web site at www.ritetrack.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Parish

+1 513 881-7820

194271@email4pr.com

