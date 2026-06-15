Rite Window Officially Rebrands to Renuity

Same trusted local home improvement expertise across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, now under one of the nation's leading home improvement brands

WOBURN, Mass., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rite Window completed its transition to operating under the Renuity name as of today, marking the culmination of a multi-year transition into a unified national company dedicated to providing homeowners with fast, reliable, and high-quality home remodeling services.

For more than 25 years, Rite Window has been the trusted home improvement provider for homeowners throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Rite Window's commitment to customer excellence has set it apart from other home improvement providers in the region.

"Rite Window has played an important role in helping build what Renuity is today," said Brandon Fix, General Manager of Renuity's East Division. "This transition reflects more than a new name. It represents the continued integration of our people, processes, and capabilities into one company. By operating as Renuity, we can deliver a more consistent experience and continue making home improvement easier, more accessible, and more rewarding for homeowners."

As Renuity, the company will continue to offer window and door installations, as well as KOHLER® bath remodeling services, to homeowners throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Over time, the company plans to roll out the full line of Renuity home improvement service offerings, including kitchen cabinet refacing, custom closets, and concrete coatings.

The rebrand is effective immediately. Rite Window customers will continue working with the same local teams they know and trust, now operating under the Renuity name. Existing projects, warranties, and service commitments will remain unchanged.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading national home improvement provider that is redefining the industry with its commitment to enhancing customers' homes and lives through providing best-in-class home remodeling experiences. The company currently provides a diverse offering of home remodeling services in over 40 states.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Nam

Director of Brand Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Renuity