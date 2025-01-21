Ritedose and Newberry College Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Program

To fulfill a need for new professionals in the growing South Carolina life science industry, Ritedose partnered with Newberry College to develop a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing program.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in South Carolina's life sciences sector, The Ritedose Corporation has partnered with Newberry College to launch a new Pharmaceutical Manufacturing program, set to begin in the summer of 2025. This collaboration combines the strengths of both institutions to prepare students for careers in one of the state's most dynamic industries.

South Carolina's life sciences sector, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, is experiencing rapid growth, creating a need for a highly trained workforce. Dr. Jerry Alewine, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences at Newberry College, identified the opportunity to develop an academic program aligned with the needs of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The partnership with Ritedose, a leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, was a natural fit.

"Our partnership with Newberry College represents a forward-thinking approach to education and workforce development," said Bob Sikora, Senior Director of Quality Assurance at Ritedose. "By combining our industry expertise with Newberry College's academic framework, we are able to offer a program that prepares students for the challenges of the pharmaceutical manufacturing world. This collaboration is an investment in the future of the industry, ensuring that students graduate with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive."

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing program – a 30-hour bachelor's program open to students with associate degrees - will consist of 10 asynchronous courses, focused on quality, compliance, and process optimization. Ritedose's team of industry experts has shaped the curriculum, ensuring that students are exposed to real-world knowledge. Courses such as "Sterile Procedures" and "FDA Guidelines for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers" will give students a deep understanding of industry standards and regulations.

"The collaboration with Ritedose has been instrumental in the development of this program," said Tracy Cook, Director of Health Sciences at Newberry College. "By working together, we are able to offer a truly unique educational experience. Ritedose's expertise ensures that our students are not only learning the fundamentals but are also gaining an understanding of the key issues that professionals face in the field. This partnership allows Newberry College to enter a new market and become the first institution in South Carolina to offer this specialized program."

"The partnership with Newberry College is a perfect example of how businesses and academic institutions can collaborate to meet industry needs," added Sikora. "Together, we are not only helping to develop a skilled workforce but also ensuring that South Carolina remains at the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing innovation."

