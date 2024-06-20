Ritedose, the Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer (CDMO) Specializing in Sterile Blow-Fill-Seal, Expands its BFS Capacity to Meet the Growing Demand for Ophthalmic and Respiratory Medications

-With the new expansion, Ritedose's total BFS capacity will exceed 2.6 billion units—solidifying Ritedose as the largest BFS manufacturer in the United States

-Ritedose has co-developed and commercialized more than 80% of new products introduced in BFS in the past decade

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose), the leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) production, announces a significant expansion of its production capabilities to meet the demand for ophthalmic and respiratory medications.

Ritedose has expanded its sterile Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) capabilities, and the new equipment is expected to begin production in August of this year. The addition of another 180-million-unit dose capacity for ophthalmic and respiratory medications underscores the company's commitment to meeting the increasing demand from cutting edge ophthalmic and respiratory drug developers for high-quality, sterile unit dose solutions.

Investment in expansions reflect our commitment to providing reliable, quality unit dose solutions for our customers. Post this

"This expansion marks a pivotal moment in our company's history," said CEO of Ritedose Jody Chastain. "We're passionately dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of patients across the United States—it's why we come to work every single day. We are perfectly positioned to support our partners and deliver quality medications, and both they and our patients count on us to be steps ahead in capacity, capabilities and without a doubt, quality. It's our forward-looking strategy and commitment that has allowed us to maintain a 100% customer retention rate over the past 25 years."

The new capacity will be integrated into Ritedose's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Columbia, SC, which adheres to the highest standards of quality and compliance. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals committed to excellence in sterile manufacturing. With an emphasis on providing an exceptional workplace for its employees, Ritedose remains a leading employer in the Midlands, employing over 600 people.

This strategic expansion enhances the Company's ability to serve its customers more efficiently and ensure a consistent supply of critical medications. Increasing capacity also allows Ritedose to respond to a rising need for ophthalmic and respiratory treatments due to an increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and an aging population requiring advanced eye care solutions.

"Ritedose has co-developed and commercialized more than 80% of new products introduced in a BFS dosage form for the past 10 years. This track record of successful partnerships highlights the Company's role as a key innovator in the BFS sector and a trusted collaborator for pharmaceutical companies. To remain laser focused on growing our capacity, innovation and specialty in BFS, we are making a strategic decision to pivot the necessary resources away from our 503B Outsourcing Division—concentrating all resources to FDA approved drug products," Chastain continued.

Ritedose's continued investment in capacity expansion and technological innovation reflects its unwavering commitment to its mission of providing reliable, high-quality unit dose solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

About The Ritedose Corporation

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company's process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications and compounding single-unit dose syringes. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services: visit Ritedose.com

Media Contact:

Alex Keown

Inspire Agency on Behalf of Ritedose

630.346.5141

[email protected]

SOURCE Ritedose