RiteScreen Announces the Appointment of Teal Gaylord as Vice President - Human Resources

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The RiteScreen Company, LLC is delighted to announce that Teal Gaylord, SPR, PMP has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Human Resources, effective today.

Gaylord joins RiteScreen following her role as Director of Human Resources for Vitro Architectural Glass (formerly PPG Glass), North America's largest glass producer. At Vitro, she implemented a highly successful recruiting and staffing strategy. Teal also designed and implemented a LEAN training program strategy for Vitro Carlisle. Her career in Human Resources has been highlighted by exceptional leadership, developing employees in growing businesses and creating LEAN cultures that deliver value to customers.

Teal earned her Bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Cortland and Master's degrees in Technical and Professional Communications and Project Management from Southern Polytechnic State University and Boston University respectively.

Thomas Himmel, the CEO of RiteScreen, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Teal to the RiteScreen family. Her years of experience in transforming Human Resource Organizations and her extensive domestic and international experience developing LEAN program strategies for employees will help us to continue to delight our customers."

RiteScreen (www.ritescreen.com) was founded in 1947 and is the largest, independent manufacturer of window and patio door screens in North America. It serves window and patio door manufacturers nationally through seven plant locations across the United States.

