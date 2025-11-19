Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of PRISM, Joins Texas Hotel and Lodging Association Board as Anchor Board Member

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Hotel & Lodging Association (THLA, the largest state lodging association in the United States today announced the appointment of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of PRISM (parent of OYO & G6 Hospitality in the US) as Anchor Board Member.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of PRISM, Joins Texas Hotel & Lodging Association Board as Anchor Board Member

Agarwal's appointment reflects THLA's continued focus on fostering global collaboration, innovation, and advocacy that supports hotel operators of all sizes across Texas. As a Board Member, Agarwal will bring his entrepreneurial insights and deep experience in building technology-led hospitality ecosystems to THLA's ongoing initiatives.

G6 Hospitality recently joined THLA, strengthening a statewide coalition focused on advocacy, public safety, workforce development, and market growth for its Texas franchisees.

"I'm honored to join THLA's Board and contribute to its important mission of advancing the interests of Texas hotel operators. Texas has long been a hub of hospitality entrepreneurship, and I look forward to collaborating with the THLA leadership team to help empower local owners, support innovation, and shape policies that drive sustainable growth for the industry." said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, PRISM.Scott Joslove, President & CEO of THLA said, "We're delighted to welcome Ritesh Agarwal to our Board. His global experience and commitment to empowering hotel owners align closely with THLA's mission to strengthen Texas hospitality through advocacy, education, and collaboration."

THLA serves as the statewide voice of Texas lodging, engaging with state and local leaders to promote a pro-growth business climate, protect consumers, and support hotels of every size with practical legal guidance, policy insights, and ongoing education.

