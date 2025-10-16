RITFIT Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Through Fitness at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Home fitness brand RITFIT highlights women's empowerment and health advocacy with its Pink Series collection

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RITFIT, a leading home fitness brand dedicated to empowering women through strength and wellness, sponsored and participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer – Inland Empire Walk at Chino City Hall, California. The event brought together survivors, caregivers, and local supporters to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

RITFIT's participation underscores the brand's belief that fitness extends beyond physical training and serves as a pathway to resilience, confidence, and overall well-being. Through corporate sponsorship, active participation, and promotion of its Pink Series line, RITFIT aims to inspire women to take charge of their health, support recovery, and embrace an active lifestyle.

Fitness as a Force for Empowerment

"Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide, affecting one in eight women during their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, the American Cancer Society estimates that over 310,000 new invasive breast cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed. Research shows that regular exercise can reduce the risk of breast cancer by up to 30 percent while improving mobility, energy, and overall well-being for survivors," said Tom Zhang from RITFIT.

"For RITFIT, supporting this initiative is a meaningful way to bring our vision to life, making fitness a natural and empowering part of everyday living. By connecting our mission to one of the most pressing women's health challenges, we hope to demonstrate how brands can contribute to real social impact while providing accessible, high-quality tools that help women live stronger and healthier lives."

The event also featured Miranda Cohen, a well-known fitness creator, certified personal trainer, and advocate for women's health, who joined RITFIT in promoting the Pink Series collection. Miranda's personal health journey, including her experience living with a congenital heart condition, inspires her mission to empower women to build strength and confidence through movement.

The Pink Series: Strength with Style

RITFIT's Pink Series reimagines traditional home fitness equipment by combining performance, safety, and aesthetic appeal. The collection includes the P6 Pink Power Cage, M1 Smith Machine, BLP01 Leg Press Machine, weight benches, plates, and barbells, each designed to support functional training with reliability and elegance.

Built for high load capacity and versatility, the P6 Pink Power Cage supports a wide range of exercises including squats, bench presses, pull-ups, and cable workouts. Equipped with sturdy safety bars and adjustable support points, it allows users to train safely and effectively in home settings. The soft pink finish creates a warm, uplifting space that reflects confidence and compassion.

In addition, the P6 Pink Power Cage is perfectly complemented by the M1 Multi-Functional Smith Machine, which delivers compact, high-capacity performance for versatile strength routines. Meanwhile, the BLP01 Leg Press Machine features a stable 3-in-1 design, providing comprehensive lower-body training. Together, these innovations embody the Pink Series philosophy of strength with style, empowering women to embrace fitness with confidence and individuality.

Founded in Delaware in 2015, RITFIT combines the concepts of "Right" and "Fitness" to help individuals take control of their home workouts with confidence. The company offers multifunctional, space-efficient equipment for all fitness levels, supported by over 30 patents and a global customer base of more than 100,000. Featured by leading fitness media including Garage Gym Reviews, Garage Gym Life, and Luke's Garage Gym, RITFIT continues to innovate while promoting health advocacy and women's empowerment through initiatives such as the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

For more information, please visit www.ritfitsports.com and showroom: https://www.ritfitsports.com/pages/ritfit-showroom, or follow RITFIT on Instagram (@ritfit.sports), YouTube (@RitFit.Sports), and TikTok (@ritfit.sports).

