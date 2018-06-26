Riti Chikkerur Represents India in the Ms. World Pageant 2018 Wearing a GPS Ankle Monitor

SEATTLE, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riti Chikkerur, who now resides in Austin, Texas, represents India in the Ms. World Pageant in Seattle, Washington on June 17, 2018 wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Riti Chikkerur - Ms. America® Pageant Inc. Photo Courtesy K Czerwinski

Twenty-two contestants competed for the prestigious title of Ms. World 2018 (www.msworldpageant.org) at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Seattle, Washington on June 17, 2018. They represented their home countries which were Philippines, Australia, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States and India, among others. The competition was stiff as many accomplished and well-spoken women competed for the prestigious title. There was a WWE (Women's Wrestling Federation) prospect, an attorney, 63-year-old philanthropist and a doctor.

Riti represented her birth country India and she has represented her country in several pageants nationally and internationally. She was crowned Ms. International 2014 in California, organized by CEO Susan Jeske of the Ms. America Pageant (www.msamericapageant.com). An oil company owner and former commodity trader turned children's rights activist, Riti managed to make a positive impression on judges and fellow contestants alike.

The Pageant director, Laura Hunter, has indeed made a strong statement to the pageant industry that her pageants are not peppered with glitz and glamor alone, but that she takes great care in handpicking her contestants who are each strong and accomplished women in their own right, here to make a difference with the causes they are each passionate about. The contestants overall were high caliber and high IQ, to say the least.

Riti has founded a benefit corporation called R.E.D, Inc. The corporation promotes the Rights, Equality and Dignity of children worldwide through awareness, education and direct investment of capital and resources into activities that protect and promote children's rights. Although still in its nascent stage, Riti is eager to announce her board members and ambassadors of the corporation who have the resources and the dedication to bring some attention to children's rights. "My dear friend and roommate Ms. United States 2018 Krystal Rene Hamlet came up with the name, R.E.D, Inc. Shout out to this amazing woman," Riti stated excitedly. She said that the Ms. World Pageant was one of the most positive experiences with other women to date. "Behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women and I think I have found my tribe!" Riti exclaimed.

An activist by accident, Riti Chikkerur is not your typical beauty queen. She sashayed down the runway under unique circumstances. When asked the reason for the GPS Ankle monitor on her foot, she declined to provide any details. "I am party to litigation in Texas Family courts and it is all public information but I cannot reveal any details of the litigation," Riti responded. "We did our own research and we are glad she chose to participate even under these difficult circumstances," says Amanda Wamunyma, Riti's PR representative.

"Laura Hunter, the director and my fellow contestants are incredible women. No one has judged me, or questioned me, but simply been incredible amounts of emotional support and strength for me. Nelson Mandela famously said that, 'There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children.' And I am trying to do whatever I can in my own humble way to protect our children's rights starting in Texas through my benefit corporation R.E.D, Inc.," Riti said in a confident, calm tone.

"Looking at her track record of success in her career and personal life, I believe this woman can make a bigger difference than she gives herself credit for," states Amanda.

She is a fighter, a lover, a mother, a visionary, an activist by accident but a woman with a purpose. And a great purpose at that.

