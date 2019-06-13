Ritlabs, SRL releases The Bat! v8.8.9 with Improvements to MailTicker™

CHISINAU, Republic of Moldova, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritlabs, SRL has released a new version of The Bat!, a popular email platform. The Bat! v8.8.9 offers new features and improvements in message handling to increase user experience and efficiency.

The Bat! v8.8.9 now offers image cropping within the message HTML-editor window. Users can paste an image into the text area of the email to invoke a popup menu and crop it immediately.

"With the increase in users sending screenshots, we found the image cropping update to be a helpful and time saving tool for our users," said Maxim Masiutin, executive director of Ritlabs. "The Bat! v8.8.9 update eliminates the need for an external program for cropping and makes email more efficient for our users."

The Bat! v8.8.9 also features updates to the MailTicker™, an exclusive feature of The Bat! email client. MailTicker™ is a ticker-tape-style foreground window that notifies users about new messages, even if the program is minimized. MailTicker's™ continuous monitoring displays the sender, the recipient and the subject of the recently received messages.

Double-clicking on a message from the ticker will bring up all the messages set to display in the ticker in a virtual folder or focus to the individual message based on user settings. In the new version of The Bat! users are offered the ability to change the colors of the fonts used in the MailTicker™.

The Quick Search, which looked up messages in the message list by sender, recipient, subject and memo, now searches in the "Tags" column as well.

The Bat!'s overall performance and stability have also been improved in the new release.

About Ritlabs, SRL

Ritlabs, SRL is a software company specializing in developing secure communication products for corporate and private clients. Founded in 1998, the company focuses on a product line for secure data transfer in public information networks. The company serves customers in small business, technology development, government, financial services, aerospace, and home computing consumers. Through multilingual support, Ritlabs, SRL serves users in 191 different countries, with over 20,000 customers in the United States. Learn more about Ritlabs, SRL an award-winning company at https://www.ritlabs.com

