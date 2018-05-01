Ritossa Family Office to Host 6th Global Family Office Investment Summit

Often referred to as the "Davos of Family Offices," the Monaco event is the latest in the line-up of Ritossa Family Office's Global Family Office Summits, which bring together the world's leading experts to discuss and debate actionable strategies for generating returns in a low yield environment. Facilitated by family offices for family offices, the summits provide two days of private peer-to-peer conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership, designed to make substantial families think about what to look out for, how they are investing and why.

More than 300 Elite Family Offices, Prominent Conglomerate Business Owners, Sheikhs, Royal Families, Private Investment Companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds and industry professionals from across the Middle East and around the globe, representing over $2 trillion in investor wealth, attended Ritossa Family Office's recent Dubai forum, which was held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

Ritossa Family Office represents the distillation of six hundred years of history - of a grove, a family and a region. The gnarled roots of the Ritossa olive groves have persevered through war and natural disasters, through changes of climate and country, and under the rule of warrior princes, wealthy merchant kings and modern despots. The Family Office is known for their contrarian investments which have included the U.S. Subprime Crisis, the European Sovereign Debt and Banking Crisis, and various strategic private equity, real estate, and blockchain allocations.

The Summit will feature over 70+ Esteemed Speakers from around the world, some of which include:

H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavi , Grandson of King Umberto of Italy and Prince Paul of Yugoslavia , Monaco

, Grandson of of and of , H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan , Member of the Ruling Family of Abu Dhabi , UAE

, Member of the Ruling Family of , UAE H.E. Sheikh Abdulrhman Abuhaimid , Chairman, Abdulrhman Abuhaimid and Sons Investment Co, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Chairman, Abdulrhman Abuhaimid and Sons Investment Co, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sir Stelios Haji-loannou , Founder of EasyJet & Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, Monaco

, Founder of EasyJet & Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, Jean Castillini, Minister of Finance & Economy, Monaco

Minister of Finance & Economy, H.E. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali , CEO, Private Office H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, UAE

, CEO, Private Office H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, UAE Habib Al-Assaad , Co-Executive Director of AFAQ Group / Office of Sheikha Latifa Mohammed Bin Mejirin Al Murar Espoused to His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Ahmed Bin Juma Al Maktoum, UAE

, Co-Executive Director of AFAQ Group / Office of Sheikha Latifa Mohammed Bin Mejirin Al Murar Espoused to His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Ahmed Bin Juma Al Maktoum, UAE Mohamed Al Ali , CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE

, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE The Hon. William Murray , Viscount Stormont , United Kingdom

, Ihsan Bafakih , CEO, MASIC, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

, CEO, MASIC, Stephen Kennedy Smith , Principal, The Park Agency - Joseph P. Kennedy Enterprises, The Kennedy Family Office, USA

, Principal, The Park Agency - Joseph P. Kennedy Enterprises, The Kennedy Family Office, USA Sandro Salsano , Chairman, Salsano Family Office, Panama

, Chairman, Salsano Family Office, Panama Hadi Al Alawi , Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain

, Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Faris Al Tahtamooni , Manager - International Ventures, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum , UAE

, Manager - International Ventures, The Private Office of Sheikh , UAE Jason Cavanagh , CEO, Saint Leonard Family Office, Monaco

, CEO, Saint Leonard Family Office, Markus Lehner , Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office, Monaco

, Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office, Hussein Sayed , CNBC Arabia Anchor, UAE

, CNBC Arabia Anchor, UAE Shahram Hashemi , Director of Strategy & Investments, Government of Ras Al Khaimah, & Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi , UAE

, Director of Strategy & Investments, Government of Ras Al Khaimah, & Sheikh , UAE John Michael Radziwill , CEO, C Transport Maritime S.A.M., Monaco

, CEO, C Transport Maritime S.A.M., Monaco Giuseppe Ambrosio , President, Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association, Monaco

, President, Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association, Francesco Lombardo , Managing Director, Veritage Family Office, Canada

, Managing Director, Veritage Family Office, Shelia Barry Driscoll , President & Co-Founder, The Billionaire Foundation, USA

, President & Co-Founder, The Billionaire Foundation, Candice Beaumont , CIO, L Investments, USA

, CIO, L Investments, Badr Al Towaijri , CIO, Al Towaijri Holding / Director Wealth Management, MEFIC Capital, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

, CIO, Al Towaijri Holding / Director Wealth Management, MEFIC Capital, Kingdom of Patrick Markus Aisher , Chairman, Kinled Holding, Switzerland

, Chairman, Kinled Holding, Switzerland Nabil Nazer , CIO, Al Sulaiman Group / Director Wealth Management, MEFIC Capital, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

, CIO, Al Sulaiman Group / Director Wealth Management, MEFIC Capital, Karim Ghandour , Founder, Legacy Line Family Office, UAE

, Founder, Legacy Line Family Office, UAE Wendy Craft , COO, Favara (SFO), USA

, COO, Favara (SFO), USA Abhishek Sharma , CEO Foundation Holdings, UAE

, CEO Foundation Holdings, UAE Rose Shoen , Investment Committee Member, JP Shoen Family Office, USA

, Investment Committee Member, JP Shoen Family Office, Justin Connor , Director, Empower Family Office, USA

, Director, Empower Family Office, USA Matthias Knab , Founder, Opalesque, Germany

, Founder, Opalesque, Patrick Reynolds , Grandson of tobacco magnate RJ Reynolds (Camel, Winston) and Executive Director of The Foundation for a Smokefree America, USA

, Grandson of tobacco magnate RJ Reynolds (Camel, Winston) and Executive Director of The Foundation for a Smokefree America, Kerry Adler , Group CEO, SkyPower Global, Canada

Group CEO, SkyPower Global, Dr. John Alexander , Jnr, CIO, Clemson University Foundation, USA

CIO, Foundation, Mario Kozma , Investment Manager, Family Office, Monaco

, Investment Manager, Family Office, Monaco Miko Matsumura , Founder Evercoin Exchange & ICO Advisor, USA

, Founder Evercoin Exchange & ICO Advisor, Adi Divgi , CIO, EA Global Family Office, USA

, CIO, EA Global Family Office, Michael Kasumov , CEO, EG Capital Advisors, Monaco

, CEO, EG Capital Advisors, Monaco Aneel Ranadive , Managing Partner Soma Capital & Sacramento Kings Ownership, USA

, Managing Partner Soma Capital & Sacramento Kings Ownership, James R. Hedges IV , Founder, HEDGES Company, USA

, Founder, HEDGES Company, Julian Marwitz , Principal, Marwitz Family Office, United Kingdom

, Principal, Marwitz Family Office, United Kingdom Jan-Gisbert Schultze , Managing Partner, Acton Capital, Germany

, Managing Partner, Acton Capital, Catherine Shiang , Managing Director, Asia Capital (SFO), USA & Hong Kong

Managing Director, (SFO), & Michael Young , CEO, Mediatrix Capital, Bahamas

, CEO, Mediatrix Capital, Byron Beene , Sr. Portfolio Manager, Alternative Investments, Institutional Pension Investor, Germany

and many more.

