Ritsuko Kondo turns pain into a pathway toward personal awakening

Poetic collection "Portal to Divinity" examines the connections among consciousness, emotional healing and authentic self-expression

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Ritsuko Kondo examines the relationship among emotion, intuition and spiritual awareness in "Portal to Divinity," a collection of poetic reflections centered on the belief that people possess an inherent source of wisdom within themselves.

“Portal to Divinity” By Ritsuko Kondo

Combining prose poetry, affirmations and meditative observations, the book encourages readers to move beyond fear, social conditioning and external validation to develop a deeper connection with their emotions and intuitive nature. Kondo presents the heart as a symbolic gateway to what she calls divine intelligence; an internal awareness that can help people better understand their experiences, values and sense of purpose.

Throughout the collection, Kondo contrasts the boundaries of the analytical mind with the expansive and connective qualities of the heart. She argues that fear and emotional pain can become restrictive when they are ignored or treated as permanent identities. By observing emotions rather than reacting to them, she suggests that readers can uncover the memories, trauma and learned beliefs that influence their behavior.

"Portal to Divinity" also explores love, vulnerability, sensuality, grief, relationships and self-acceptance. Kondo's poems frequently draw on images of oceans, stars, moonlight, fire and the natural world to illustrate connection, transformation and the dissolution of perceived boundaries between the individual and the larger universe.

Written as a reflective experience rather than a conventional step-by-step guide, "Portal to Divinity" invites readers to pause with individual passages and consider their own relationships with fear, love, pain and purpose. Its central message is that healing and spiritual growth do not require becoming someone new, but remembering and accepting the wholeness already present within.

"Portal to Divinity"

By Ritsuko Kondo

ISBN: 9781982247201 (softcover); 9781982247218 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ritsuko Kondo is a global inspirational author, a thought leader and humanitarian who lives in her true purpose as soul leadership to support others to live their authentic, heart-focused and truest expression of their life. True power and universe lie within us. To learn more, please visit her Instagram.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press