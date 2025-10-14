Rittal Unveils MGX™ Architecture Rack at the 2025 OCP Global Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal is proud to announce the MGX™ Architecture Rack, a purpose-built cabinet designed for 19" rails and AI applications. Developed in close collaboration with NVIDIA and manufactured by Rittal for demonstration at the OCP Global Summit, this solution is engineered to support NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, and Vera Rubin NVL144 systems. This NVIDIA MGX Rack brings a production-focused, scalable enclosure option to customers deploying high-density AI infrastructure.

Key Technical Highlights

MGX Architecture Rack

Rittal's MGX™ Architecture Rack balances density, cooling readiness, transport durability, and power capacity to meet the demands of modern AI deployments, with features including:

19" AI Form Factor: Optimized for GPU-dense, 19" rack installations and AI-specific applications. Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) Compatibility: Designed to accept DLC equipment for efficient thermal management at high power densities. Robust Transport Rating: Engineered and tested to be ship-loadable and to withstand dynamic loads up to 1,400 kg, ensuring safe handling through distribution and deployment. High Power Capability: Integrated busbar support rated up to 1,400 A (67.2 kW) to power multi-GPU nodes and dense AI configurations. Flexible Architecture: Adjustable rear cross-members and configurable mounting points facilitate application-specific configurations.

Why It Matters

AI workloads demand racks manufactured with high levels of mechanical precision that combine high electrical capacity, proven cooling options, and rugged construction for shipping and field use. Rittal's solution simplifies procurement and deployment by offering a tested, specification-aligned platform that supports NVIDIA AI infrastructure. With DLC compatibility and a high busbar rating, this cabinet is ready for hyperscale and enterprise customers seeking efficient, scalable, and reliable AI infrastructure.

Availability

Rittal is now accepting orders for the MGX™ Architecture Rack and offers full support for ordering and project-level technical guidance. Attendees at the OCP Global Summit can view the rack at the NVIDIA MGX Wall demo.

For details or deployment inquiries, please contact Rittal at [email protected] or submit a form at rittal.com/contact-us .

About Rittal

Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan.

SOURCE Rittal North America LLC