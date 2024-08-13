Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates Expands Vital Mental Health Services to Delaware

Renowned Philadelphia-Based Practice Brings Critical Support to an Underserved State with Six Experienced Providers

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates, a leading mental health practice based in Philadelphia, announces a significant expansion of its services into Delaware, addressing a crucial gap in the state's mental health care landscape. This strategic move brings hope to a region grappling with severe shortages in psychiatric care.

Founded in 2012, Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality mental health care across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The practice boasts a team of distinguished Academic Psychiatric Providers, many of whom teach or have taught at prestigious institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and similar institutions. Their extensive clinical and academic experience will now aid Delaware residents who have long struggled with limited access to quality psychiatric care.

"For years, patients have been calling our practice, asking if we had a satellite office in Delaware. They spoke of severe mental health shortages in their area, with six plus months' wait for reputable outpatient psychiatry practices," expressed Rittenhouse Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Chris Pagnani. "Many would drive to our offices in Philadelphia, to receive care. With the help of both telemedicine services, and the opening of our new office in Wilmington, we are now able to serve these individuals."

"I'm particularly excited about expanding our student mental health services to students enrolled at The University of Delaware and Wilmington University," stated Richard D'Amato, CRNP of Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates. "There's a great deal of stress associated with being a college or graduate student these days, and we're here to help."

Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates has six practitioners currently licensed to provide services in Delaware including psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and psychologists. Their education and training come from respected institutions such as Johns Hopkins, The University of Pennsylvania, Tufts, and Jefferson Hospital.

With a recently reported twenty nine percent of Delaware's adult population reporting feeling symptoms of a mental illness, Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates hopes to mitigate those effects, creating a more fruitful and happier community.

About Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates

Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates is a private practice comprised of 25 Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners, and Psychotherapists who trained at top institutions such as The Johns Hopkins Hospital, The University of Pennsylvania, Tufts University, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Rittenhouse providers specialize in evaluating, diagnosing, and treating Depression, Anxiety, Bipolar Affective Disorder, ADHD, Substance Use Disorders, and Personality Vulnerabilities such as borderline personality disorder, via medication management and psychotherapy. They offer in-office and Telehealth services.

