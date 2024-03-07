Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates Hires Samantha Wyckoff, MD as Director of Addiction Services - Solidifying Focus on a Healthier Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major move to support Philadelphians toward a healthier future, Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates— one of the city's largest outpatient mental health practices— has announced the hire of Samantha Wyckoff, MD as their Director of Addiction Services. Dr. Wyckoff will shape and lead Rittenhouse's much needed services for community members struggling with opioid, alcohol and other substance use disorders. Services include Medication Assisted Treatments (MAT) such as oral and injectable opioid receptor blockers and dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring substance, mood and anxiety disorders. This new focus comes at a critical time, as Mayor Cherelle Parker's plans to tackle Philadelphia's Opioid epidemic are moving forward at a rapid pace.

Samantha Wyckoff, MD - Director of Addiction Services

Dr. Wyckoff is a board-certified Psychiatrist by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and completed her fellowship in Addiction Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Wyckoff received her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her psychiatric residency at Montefiore Medical Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She is a licensed physician and surgeon in Pennsylvania and New York, and she supervises Jefferson and Temple physicians at the Kirkbride Center, where she provides inpatient substance use and dual diagnosis treatment to Philadelphia's underserved community.

"I am joining Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates at a critical time for our communities in Philadelphia," said Wyckoff. "Every day, fourteen of our neighbors, friends, and loved ones die from an accidental drug overdose. This doesn't have to happen; with continued focus on substance use treatment and community resources (not just law enforcement), Philadelphians can make meaningful progress towards recovery."

Dr. Chris Pagnani, MD, Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates' Founder and Medical Director, added, "Major efforts are being made by Mayor Parker's administration to tackle the opioid epidemic in Philadelphia. Our Psychiatrists and mental health experts understand that recovery requires coordination between our city officials and mental health resources. Dr. Wyckoff's expertise will better prepare us to be part of that support for Philadelphia, today and for the future."

Dr. Wyckoff offers substance use disorder services at Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associate's Rittenhouse Square office in Philadelphia and via telepsychiatry to all of Pennsylvania.

About Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates

Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates is a private outpatient practice of over 25 academically oriented, evidenced-based and holistic psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and psychotherapists. Providers trained at Johns Hopkins, University of Pennsylvania, Tufts and similar institutions. Many have or currently teach in academia. They offer Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and Addiction treatment at several local offices and via tele-health visits to all of PA, NJ, NY and others.

