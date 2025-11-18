Ritter Communications Announces High-Capacity Long-Haul Network from Little Rock to Tulsa

JONESBORO, Ark., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritter Communications, the largest privately held broadband provider serving the South, is expanding its high-capacity long-haul fiber network from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The fiber build is part of a 20-year contract award with a strategic hyperscaler partner. The network will also provide next-generation services to new and existing markets along the route, expanding Ritter's network to its seventh state. The build will include more than 280 miles of underground multi-conduit systems and high-strand count fiber cables.

"This network build connects two growing markets and is designed to address the demand we are seeing for residential and commercial services along with customized infrastructure solutions that support our hyperscaler partner's artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives," said Ritter Communications CEO Heath Simpson. "We are excited to continue our strong growth trajectory with the expansion into our seventh state - Oklahoma."

The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025.

Headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Ritter Communications is proud to serve homes, schools and businesses in the South with advanced communications technology. For over 115 years, the company's formula for success has been the relentless pursuit of delivering best-in-class technology paired with a world-class customer-focused experience. Learn more about Ritter's family of innovative communications services designed to meet your needs by visiting RitterCommunications.com, RitterBusiness.com or RightFiber.com.

About Ritter Communications

Ritter Communications is the largest privately held telecommunications provider serving exclusively the South, offering world-class broadband fiber, telecom, video, and data center services. The company has grown rapidly over the years, investing millions recently in technology infrastructure and is now serving 197 communities and more than 62,000 customers in Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Ritter Communications invests heavily in the communities it serves by deploying proven, best-in-class infrastructure and technology, while coupling it with a world-class customer-focused experience. For more information visit RitterCommunications.com.

SOURCE Ritter Communications