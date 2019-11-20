Ritu Narayan, Founder of Zūm, Modern Ride Service for Children, Garners Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritu Narayan, founder and CEO of Zūm, a modern ride service for children, has been selected as the recipient of a Gold Stevie® Award for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in the Consumer Services Category. Today's news comes on the heels of the company's recent service expansion to six new states . Zūm is now serving over 250 school districts and 4,000 schools across seven states.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run–worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

A former executive at tech firms Oracle, Yahoo! and eBay, Narayan founded Zūm when she couldn't find safe and reliable rides for her own children without sacrificing her career. 41% of U.S. women say it's hard to advance their careers due to childcare issues, and 10 million women have already left the workforce due to a lack of safe and reliable options. Ritu's mission was to create a seamless service that makes child transportation easier, safer and more transparent for families and schools.

"As both a female entrepreneur and a working mother, this recognition is very meaningful for me," says Ritu Narayan, co-founder, and CEO of Zum. "What started as solving a problem for me and my family is now disrupting an entrenched but severely outdated transportation system built around a fleet of 500,000+ yellow buses nationally. We are helping both schools and working parents address the needs of today's busy schedules and wider transportation needs."

Under Ritu's leadership, Zūm continues to fulfill its mission to be the leader in safe and reliable rides for kids, with a 3 times YoY growth. The company has also doubled its number of employees during the past year, with women now making up around 50% of the Zūm team.

About Zūm

Zūm solves transportation challenges facing schools and families by providing a modern ride service for children. The use of Zum's technology significantly reduces school overhead and commute times by providing the right vehicle for every trip while also providing real-time tracking of rides so parents know where their student is at all times. Zum drivers have clean driving records, several years of childcare experience and earn the highest hourly rate in the industry. Zum, founded in 2015, and based in Silicon Valley, is backed by notable investors including Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and BMW iVentures. www.ridezum.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

