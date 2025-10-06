Ritual Expands Retail Footprint with Walmart Launch, Bringing Foundational Women's Supplements Nationwide

From direct to consumer success to nationwide shelves, the maker of the #1 best-selling prenatal‡ accelerates omnichannel growth with expanded retail presence at a trusted new destination

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritual , the women's health brand working to set a new standard in the supplement industry with traceable science and traceable sourcing, recently announced it has expanded its wholesale retail presence with a launch at Walmart. Four of Ritual's most trusted women's health supplements are now available at select Walmart stores across the US and online at Walmart.com .

Walmart customers can now shop Ritual's clinically-backed multivitamin, Essential for Women 18+ , its #1 best-selling prenatal‡ multivitamin that's now clinically proven, Essential Prenatal , its reimagined multivitamin for women post-menopause, Essential for Women 50+ , and its multivitamin for postpartum nutrient needs, Essential Postnatal . This launch reflects Walmart's continued investment in building a robust wellness assortment that prioritizes clinically studied, customer-loved brands.

"Making high-quality, science-backed supplements for women has always been a core part of our mission," said Katerina Schneider, Founder and CEO of Ritual. "Partnering with Walmart, a company that shares our commitment to rigorous research and ingredient transparency, helps bring that mission to even more women. Together, we're making it easier than ever for women to access essential nutrition in a place they already know and rely on."

Ritual is redefining the supplement aisle with its unwavering commitment to clean, science-backed formulas that meet their highest standards of safety and efficacy. Every product is thoughtfully developed by scientists using traceable, clinically studied key ingredients in research-recommended dosages, so customers know exactly where their ingredients come from and why they're there. Reinforcing its dedication to transparency and trust, Ritual has pledged to complete clinical studies on all existing products by 2030.

Additionally, all of Ritual's supplements are certified Purity Award-winning by Clean Label Project, showcasing an unwavering commitment to clean supplements. This award involves independent testing for over 200 environmental contaminants and harmful chemicals, including heavy metals like lead and mercury, pesticide residues, plasticizers, glyphosate, and antibiotic residues.

"We're excited to welcome Ritual to Walmart," said Kristin Piper, Vice President, Merchandising Wellness. "Ritual is a brand our customers have been looking for, rooted in the desire for more transparent, science-backed supplement offerings – and joins our growing wellness assortment as more customers proactively manage their wellness goals."

Ritual's launch at Walmart builds on its growing retail presence. Since its founding in 2016, Ritual has become a leader in women's health, with availability on Ritual.com, Amazon.com, and in leading national retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Ulta Beauty, and now Walmart.

Ritual is a health and wellness brand aiming to bring a new level of transparency to the health and wellness industry. A Certified B Corporation, they have pioneered a new standard of high-quality multivitamins and supplements that are backed by science and Made Traceable® with the first visible supply chain of its kind. Together with leading scientists, researchers and advisors, Ritual has developed products based on thousands of independent research studies, and now has one of the leading prenatal multivitamins in the U.S. Ritual is available on Ritual.com, on Amazon.com, and nationwide at Whole Foods Market and Target. Learn more at Ritual.com and follow the brand @Ritual on Instagram.

