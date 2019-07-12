Rituxan (rituximab; Biogen/Roche/Chugai/Zenyaku Kogyo) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2016-2026

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rituxan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rituxan (rituximab; Biogen/Roche/Chugai/Zenyaku Kogyo) is a murine/human chimeric cluster of differentiation (CD)20-targeted monoclonal antibody that is indicated for the treatment of a number of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and for rheumatoid arthritis patients who inadequately respond to anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy. Rituximab is marketed in the US by Roche's Genentech subsidiary and Biogen under the Rituxan brand name. Outside the US, the drug is marketed by Roche as MabThera, and in Japan it is marketed by Chugai and Zenyaku Kogyo as Rituxan.



Despite failing to meet its primary endpoints in studies for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients, Rituxan continues to be considered an effective treatment option, specifically for those patients with more severe disease. The author believes that Rituxan will continue to be used off-label; however, reimbursement has become more difficult following the approval of Benlysta (belimumab; GlaxoSmithKline), and this is expected to become even more restrictive as additional therapies receive approval for use in SLE. The 2017 arrival of a biosimilar version of Rituxan in the EU further dampens Rituxan's commercial attractiveness.



