Rituxan (rituximab; Biogen/Roche/Chugai/Zenyaku Kogyo) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2016-2026
Jul 12, 2019, 17:15 ET
Rituxan (rituximab; Biogen/Roche/Chugai/Zenyaku Kogyo) is a murine/human chimeric cluster of differentiation (CD)20-targeted monoclonal antibody that is indicated for the treatment of a number of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and for rheumatoid arthritis patients who inadequately respond to anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy. Rituximab is marketed in the US by Roche's Genentech subsidiary and Biogen under the Rituxan brand name. Outside the US, the drug is marketed by Roche as MabThera, and in Japan it is marketed by Chugai and Zenyaku Kogyo as Rituxan.
Despite failing to meet its primary endpoints in studies for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients, Rituxan continues to be considered an effective treatment option, specifically for those patients with more severe disease. The author believes that Rituxan will continue to be used off-label; however, reimbursement has become more difficult following the approval of Benlysta (belimumab; GlaxoSmithKline), and this is expected to become even more restrictive as additional therapies receive approval for use in SLE. The 2017 arrival of a biosimilar version of Rituxan in the EU further dampens Rituxan's commercial attractiveness.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
Drug Overview
Product Profiles
Off-label: Rituxan: Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
Rituxan: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
Rituxan: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)
Rituxan: NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
Rituxan: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
Rituxan: NHL: Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Rituxan for SLE - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Rituxan for SLE
Figure 3: Rituxan sales for SLE across the US and five major EU markets, by region, 2016-25
Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary of Rituxan for CLL
Figure 5: Rituxan sales for CLL across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 6: Rituxan for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Figure 7: The authors drug assessment summary of Rituxan for follicular lymphoma
Figure 8: Rituxan sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 9: Rituxan for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Figure 10: The authors drug assessment summary for Rituxan in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Figure 11: Rituxan sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 12: Rituxan for rheumatoid arthritis - SWOT analysis
Figure 13: The authors drug assessment summary of Rituxan in rheumatoid arthritis
Figure 14: Rituxan for mantle cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Figure 25: The authors drug assessment summary of Rituxan in mantle cell lymphoma
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Rituxan drug profile
Table 2: Rituxan pivotal trial data in SLE
Table 3: Rituxan sales for SLE across the US and five major EU markets, by region ($m), 2016-25
Table 4: Rituxan drug profile
Table 5: Approval history of Rituxan for CLL in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets
Table 6: Trials of Rituxan for CLL
Table 7: Rituxan for CLL - SWOT analysis
Table 8: Rituxan drug profile
Table 9: Rituxan pivotal trial data in follicular lymphoma
Table 10: Rituxan other clinical trial data in follicular lymphoma
Table 11: Rituxan sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Table 12: Rituxan drug profile
Table 13: Rituxan pivotal trial data in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Table 14: Rituxan Phase III data in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Table 15: Rituxan sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Table 16: Rituxan drug profile
Table 17: Rituxan pivotal trial data in rheumatoid arthritis
Table 18: Rituxan late-phase trial data in rheumatoid arthritis
Table 19: Rituxan drug profile
Table 20: Rituxan pivotal trial data in B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Table 21: Rituxan clinical studies in mantle cell lymphoma
