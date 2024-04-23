The RITZ brand is celebrating the new flavor by offering fans a chance to win a 24k Gold Bar,

inspired by a traditional stick of butter – valued at $100K.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RITZ, America's favorite butter flavored cracker, is releasing new limited-edition Buttery-er Flavored Crackers and encouraging fans to 'Live Buttery-er.' Infused with extra buttery-er flavor, the crackers are set to redefine indulgence for snacking enthusiasts nationwide. To commemorate the grandeur of the cracker, the RITZ brand is teaming up with renowned jewelry designer Greg Yüna to create a 24-karat solid gold bar in the shape of a stick of butter, valued at approximately $100,000, and offering fans who 'Live Buttery-er' a chance to win it.

RITZ Brand Introduces Limited Edition Buttery-er Flavored Crackers Along with the Chance to Strike Gold

The RITZ Buttery-er Crackers capture the buttery flavor that fans know and love, elevating the flaky and irresistible crackers with an extra boost of decadence in every bite. To build on this launch, the RITZ brand is rallying fans to embrace the essence of 'Living Buttery-er' by adding a touch of extravagance to life's everyday moments. Whether it's a dash of authenticity, a burst of vibrancy, a hint of bling, or a dose of swagger, RITZ Brand invites fans to savor life's pleasures by adding a little something *extra* to everything they do.

"The RITZ brand has become synonymous with golden buttery flavor," said Mayte Killeen, RITZ Senior Brand Manager. "With the new limited-edition Buttery-er Crackers we're taking it to the next level for our buttery-flavor loving fans by offering one lucky winner the ultimate prize of a 24-karat gold bar in the shape of a traditional stick of butter, all in homage to the extra buttery flavor they know and love."

"I've always loved working with gold for its power to automatically bring any concept to an elevated space," said Greg Yüna, New York City-based luxury jeweler and artist. "So, I immediately knew that this project was something that my team and I could execute and have fun with – because one thing we definitely know how to do, is to be extra. We were so pleased to turn this everyday essential into something luxurious and special, all inspired by the buttery flavor of RITZ Crackers."

The limited-edition RITZ Buttery-er Crackers, with an SRP of $4.29, will be available at retailers nationwide starting April 29, 2024. To participate in the promotion*, fans can showcase their Buttery-er selves by creating a TikTok video using the Live Buttery-er TikTok effect created by RITZ brand starting May 1st at 12:00 a.m. ET and ending May 20th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter, fans should post their video to TikTok and in the caption tag @theritzcrackersofficial and include the hashtags #livebutteryer and #RITZcontest. There is also a mail-in, alternative entry method.* One lucky winner will receive the coveted butter-inspired 24-karat solid RITZ-branded gold bar, because RITZ brand is *extra* like that!

To see how Greg Yüna and his team brought the Buttery-er gold bar to life head to @gregyuna on Instagram to watch a behind-the-scenes video. For more information about the 'Live Buttery-er' promotion, visit tasteofwelcome.com for the Official Rules, and join in on the conversation by following the RITZ brand @theritzcrackersofficial on TikTok, @ritzcrackers on Twitter/X and Instagram, and using #livebutteryer.

*No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. who are at least 18 years of age or older. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/20/24. For Official Rules, including all entry requirements and alternate mail in entry method, prize details & odds disclosure, visit tasteofwelcome.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelez Global LLC, 100 Deforest Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

