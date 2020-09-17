Ritz-Carlton Reserve-Zadún and Private Jetaway™ Launch an UltraLuxe Cabo Villa Retreat

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Jetaway™, a luxury travel company with private jet-to-villa ultra-luxury packages, announced the partnership with Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the latest resort in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio in San José del Cabo, Baja California. Ritz-Carlton is one of the eminent luxury hospitality brands in the world and their Reserve brand is their signature, one-of-a-kind boutique resorts. Within the compounds of this lush resort are three Villas: the Oceanfront, the Family Oceanfront, and the Grand Reserve, all of which are available within Private Jetaway's "UltraLuxe Jet-to-Villa Retreat™" package.

The luxury travel services embracing the "new norm" include wellness-vetted private jet transport, world-class villa & staff, along with ground transportation and all the amenities befitting such an experience.

A fusion of private jet transport and luxury villa in a turn-key bow tied package.

The "new norm" brings about wellness-vetted private jet and luxury destination together in a safe intimate experience for families, friends, and colleagues.

The partnership compliments flawlessly the personalized ultraluxe travel experience being sought after.

"Understandably the world is slowly beginning to rise from a place of pause. The innate desire for families, friends, and colleagues to experience life's moments with repose is at an apex. We are here to make that experience comfortable and convenient. The Zadún is a true oasis of relaxation and wellbeing," says Wayne J. Rizzi, President of Private Jetaway™. Additionally, Mr. Rizzi states, "Unlike other private jet companies that piecemeal their partnerships, Private Jetaway™ offers an ultraluxe package inclusive of ground transport, private jet and luxury villa intricately designed for each valued guest."

"At Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, we are focused on genuine care for our guests. As the most recent Reserve, the fourth worldwide and the first in Mexico, our topmost priority is to provide the finest customized high-level service. In a world that has changed so much as of late, we let them be seduced by our breathtaking coastline views and our rich culture, where desert and ocean collide. We are thrilled to create this unique partnership with Private Jetaway which will provide guests with a luxury experience from door to door," says Heda Chehda, Sales and Marketing Director of the Zadún.

The Private Jetaway™ Zadún UltraLuxe package includes:

Luxe private round-trip car transfer from your origin to departure airport and upon arrival at Cabo San Lucas International Airport and the Zadún.

International Airport and the Zadún. Private round-trip flight into Cabo San Lucas' International Airport from any point in the U.S. for 2 to 12 people. Cocooned within the privacy and security of your own aircraft, guests also enjoy the security of private terminal aircraft boarding and customs clearance upon arrival in Cabo, and private customs clearance on arrival back into the US.

International Airport from any point in the U.S. for 2 to 12 people. Cocooned within the privacy and security of your own aircraft, guests also enjoy the security of private terminal aircraft boarding and customs clearance upon arrival in Cabo, and private customs clearance on arrival back into the US. Stay in the Oceanfront Villa, the Family Oceanfront Villa, or the Grand Reserve Villa, the most luxurious accommodation on the property featuring four King bedrooms and one Double; five lounges, an elegant outdoor dining area, a fully-equipped modern kitchen, private fitness center, two half bathrooms, and two spacious and wonderful full bathrooms that include deep soaking tubs and indoor or outdoor showers, immersed in natural daylight within 6,000 square feet of living space and a total of over 10,000 square space of your private environment.

24-hour Tosoani service, or private attendant. Meaning "dream watcher," Tosoanis allow guests to enjoy a highly customizable stay. There is no check in or check out at Zadún, but rather an arrival experience and departure experience arranged by the Tosoani, who tailors everything in between. Whether that means private breakfast on the guestroom terrace, a one-on-one agave tasting with the resort's world-class mixologist, or more, Tosoanis design each experience to meet and surpass guests' wishes.

Direct access to the sprawling Puerto Los Cabos Golf Course, adjacent to the hotel. The 27-hole golf resort features three distinct courses designed by Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus . The courses are championship layouts, perched above the Sea of Cortez and etched into rolling desert foothills, backdropped by the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains.

UltraLuxe Jet-to-Villa Retreat™ Zadún packages start at $49,950* for a 3-night/4-day Oceanfront Villa with round-trip private jet transport, ground transport and luxury amenities based on a Los Angeles departure origin. *Packages priced accordingly to Villa type, airport city origin, seasonal pricing, and policies at time of booking.

ABOUT PRIVATE JETAWAY™

Private Jetaway™, established in 2000, is a word-class luxury travel company offering wellness-vetted destinations, private jets, luxury villas, private islands, catamarans, and yachts. Since inception, Private Jetaway™ has partnered with world renowned luxury travel providers to bring about the extraordinary in turnkey bow tied "packages", and to exceed the personalized expectations that world travelers anticipate while providing superlative travel options for people who want to enrich their lives, embarking on a trip celebrating life's moments, rather than letting the world pass by. (https://www.privatejetaway.com/)

ABOUT ZADÚN, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE

Zadún is a haven of serenity and wonder, set amidst the dunes along the dramatic coastline of Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico, with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is the fourth extraordinary property in the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio. Its striking design celebrates the desert and the sea with 115 elegantly appointed suites and villas placed gently along the natural slopes of the land, creating an enchanting retreat delivering rare and unexpected experiences. An intimate oasis where travelers are invited to relax in barefoot luxury, Zadún offers numerous ways for guests to reconnect with each other, with themselves, and with nature. Whether exploring the vibrant ecosystems of the destination through Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment, enjoying rejuvenating treatments at Spa Alkemia, savoring Mexico's rich culinary heritage, or taking a journey through agave-based spirits while gazing up at the night sky, guests at Zadún are invited to transform, renew and discover. zadunreserve.com

Name of Contact: Wayne J. Rizzi

Title of Contact: President

Company Name: Private Jetaway™

Contact Phone: +1 (623) 745-0505

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website URL: https://www.PrivateJetaway.com

