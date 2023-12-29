RITZ-CRAFT ANNOUNCES KEY MANAGER INVESTMENT PROGRAM

News provided by

Ritz-Craft

29 Dec, 2023, 12:20 ET

MIFFLINBURG, Pa., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-owners of privately held Ritz-Craft Corporation, Paul and Eric John have announced the recent consolidation of multiple divisions that comprise the company's operations into the newly formed John Brothers Holding's, LLC and further announced a keyperson buy-sell agreement has been executed with ten management members to acquire a combined twenty percent ownership position.

The stock agreement includes managers and directors of key company operations including Ritz-Craft Custom Homes, Ritz-Trans Trucking, Legacy Crafted Cabinets & Building Products, RC2 Commercial Division and Rusty Rail Brewing Company with combined 2023 revenues of $120M.

President and CEO, Paul John and VP, Eric John released a joint statement to employees stating, "the decision to allow investment and ownership by the highly experienced, current management team will ensure the continued growth and development of the divisions through ongoing synergies further encouraged by their mutual ownership. 2024 marks a new beginning with an invested team dedicated to taking each of the divisions to new heights with broader product offerings and expanded market reach".

The Ritz-Craft Custom Homes brand produces IRC code compliant modular homes and manufactured (HUD code) products under the brand name Value Craft Homes. The company produces multi-family and commercial modular units through its RC2 (RC squared) division. The Ritz-Trans division provides specialized hauling for oversized modular and manufactured home deliveries.

Legacy Crafted Cabinets produces custom cabinetry for company use and for a large network of independently owned kitchen and bath design/build firms.

Contact: Mike Zangardi, VP Sales/Mktg.

Ritz-Craft Corporation

704.267.1093 mzangardi@ritz-craft.com

SOURCE Ritz-Craft

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.