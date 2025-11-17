Riunite Partners with Meals on Wheels America through Riunite & Give Campaign

Riunite is proud to donate $25,000 to support Meals on Wheels America, uniting over a shared commitment of bringing people together around the table

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riunite , America's top-selling Italian red wine under $11, is proud to announce their first-ever partnership with Meals on Wheels America , uniting over a shared goal of bringing people together around the dinner table. Rooted in the belief that meals foster connection, Riunite and Meals on Wheels America are joining forces to support homebound seniors who face hunger and isolation. With the Riunite & Give campaign partnership, Riunite will donate $25,000 to Meals on Wheels America's End the Wait™ campaign, helping to ensure that every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it.

"Meals on Wheels America's mission to ensure older adults are cared for and connected reflects Riunite's long-standing passion for bringing comfort and togetherness to the table," said Mina Belhaj Rouas, VP of Marketing and Trade Development at Frederick Wildman. "We're proud to help support the local programs that turn that mission into action."

"This partnership with Riunite highlights what's possible when compassion and shared values come together," said Len Walder, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at Meals on Wheels America. "Riunite's support helps us reach more older adults facing hunger and isolation — and reminds our seniors that they are not forgotten."

Riunite's commitment to this partnership will be supported through a national promotional campaign, including in-store point-of-sale materials such as neckers and case cards, as well as PR and social media activations.

Through this meaningful Riunite & Give collaboration, Riunite and Meals on Wheels America are bringing purpose to the table—one meal, one bottle, and one shared moment at a time. With every shared meal and every glass raised, Riunite and its consumers help support the mission of Meals on Wheels America—because great meals, great wines, and great company belong together.

Riunite will also be participating in voluntary Meals on Wheels appreciation events throughout the month November, specifically in Houston and La Marque, Texas on 11/7 and 11/21.

About Riunite

Riunite, established in 1950, is an Italian wine brand rooted in collaboration and excellence. Originating from a coalition of 9 co-op wineries in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Riunite has grown into a global leader in grape and wine production. With over 1,450 families of winegrowers, 8 cooperative winemaking centers, and 4,600 hectares of vineyards, Riunite processes 89,000 tons of grapes annually. Committed to sustainability and quality, Riunite portfolio represents a diverse range of varietals, including its renowned Lambrusco. Produced without added sugars, Riunite wines offer an approachable character and natural sweetness. In every bottle, Riunite invites you to savor the essence of Italian craftsmanship. For more information, visit www.riunite.com .

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information or to get involved in advocacy efforts, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

