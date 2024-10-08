RIV Capital and Etain Commence Adult-Use Sales at Kingston Dispensary

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform, is pleased to announce that Etain has commenced co-located adult-use sales at its existing medical dispensary located at 445 NY-28, Kingston, New York. The opening follows the Company's recent launch of adult-use sales at its Etain Manhattan location, as well as the New York debut of the MOODS line of branded cannabis products.

Conveniently located right off the New York State Thruway and nestled within the pristine Catskill Mountain area, Kingston is home to a booming artistic scene. In close proximity to the historic Woodstock and Bethel Woods area, Kingston also holds the distinction of being the first capital of New York State. Etain's premier dispensaries are home to carefully curated selections of high-quality products. The recently renovated dispensary features a robust portfolio of new products across all categories, a flower bud bar, as well as electronic point of sale displays and tablets containing the full product menu for quick and efficient purchases. RIV Capital plans to continue to roll-out Fluent's brands and products into the New York market to further its consumer reach as part of the Company's continuing integration activities with Cansortium Inc., ahead of the expected close of the business combination in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Located in the picturesque community of Kingston, which acts as a gateway to the scenic beauty of the Catskills and the artistic charm of Woodstock, this location is ideally positioned to serve adult-use consumers as they enjoy the numerous outdoor adventures that the Hudson Valley offers," said Dave Vautrin, Chief Retail Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of RIV Capital. "As we expand our adult-use presence in New York, we are committed to continuing delivering superior customer experience to our loyal medical patients. Welcoming all walks of life to our community, with ample local natural landscapes and recreational outdoors activities, we proudly look forward to serving adult-use locals and visitors interested in exploring the rich and diverse history of the Hudson Valley and the great estate region."

A grand opening celebration will take place on October 18th, 2024, at Etain Kingston, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and exclusive in-store promotions. Priority access will remain in place for medical cannabis patients at the dispensary, complete with a dedicated check-out line and access to Etain's on-site pharmacist to ensure continued access to premium medical cannabis products. For more information on visiting hours and product selection, please visit Etain's website.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with its previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

