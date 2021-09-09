RIV Capital Announces AGM Date

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) will hold its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") on September 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. (EDT). Electronic copies of all materials related to the Meeting can be found on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval or on its website at www.rivcapital.com/investors .

The Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company. However, due to health concerns relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic and to comply with government and public health directives, the Company is urging all Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and is discouraging physical attendance in person at the Meeting. The Meeting will not be open to the general public and will be limited to registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders only. Shareholders who wish to access and ask questions at the Meeting can do so by phone or audio-only webcast using the details provided below. An audio replay of the Meeting will also be available until October 30, 2021.

Webcast

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1494958&tp_key=d2681ed27b

Phone

North American toll-free dial-in: 888-390-0546

Confirmation #: 38204428



Replay Information

North American toll-free dial-in: 1-888-390-0541

Replay entry code: 204428 #

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an operating and brand platform that aims to acquire, invest in, and develop U.S. cannabis companies to build the cannabis industry of tomorrow, today. By bringing together people, capital, and ideas, we aim to provide shareholders with exposure to exceptional cannabis companies in strategically attractive states poised for significant growth. Backed by our in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, we aim to develop operators and brands who can build market share while we expand the geographic and strategic scope of our multistate platform. RIV Capital also has a strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, pursuant to which RIV Capital is the Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Go subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding the date, time and location of, and the matters to be voted upon at, the Meeting and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; competition risks; changes in cannabis industry growth and trends; changes in the business activities, focus and plans of the Company and its investees and the timing associated therewith; stock market volatility; the Company's actual financial results and ability to manage its cash resources; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including challenging global financial conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; potential conflicts of interest; the regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks associated with the termination, renegotiation and enforcement of material contracts; credit, liquidity and additional financing risks; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, including the Company's interpretation of such regulation; changes in the global sentiment towards, and public opinion of, the cannabis industry; divestiture risks; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2021 and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results for the months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE RIV Capital Inc.