RIV Capital Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) announced the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

Shareholders voted in favour of three items of business before the Meeting, those being the election of the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular, approval of the Company's financial statements, and the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors. The fourth item before the Meeting, the resolution to adopt and approve an advance notice bylaw, received an insufficient number of votes and was not carried.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an operating and brand platform that aims to acquire, invest in, and develop U.S. cannabis companies to build the cannabis industry of tomorrow, today. By bringing together people, capital, and ideas, we aim to provide shareholders with exposure to exceptional cannabis companies in strategically attractive states poised for significant growth. Backed by our in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, we aim to develop operators and brands who can build market share while we expand the geographic and strategic scope of our multistate platform. RIV Capital also has a strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, pursuant to which RIV Capital is the Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Go subsidiaries.

SOURCE RIV Capital Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canopyrivers.com

