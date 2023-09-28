RIV Capital Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

RIV Capital Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets, announced the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

Shareholders voted in favour of the four items of business before the Meeting, those being the election of all seven of the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular, the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors, the re-approval of the Company's share unit plan for non-employee directors, and the re-approval of the Company's long term incentive plan.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with its previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

