RIV Capital Establishes Distribution Partnership with Nabis

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform, today announced a distribution partnership agreement with Siban Holdings, Inc. ("Nabis") (the "Agreement"), a leading wholesale platform in the cannabis industry. Under the terms of the Agreement, Nabis's technology and expertise will facilitate distribution for the Company's branded products to licensed retailers across New York state.

The partnership leverages Nabis's extensive experience in servicing over 300 brands nationwide with anticipated best-in-class fulfillment, data analytics, financing, sales, and marketing services, which is expected to position RIV Capital to substantially expand its wholesale network and offer an enhanced product portfolio to a rapidly growing number of dispensaries and delivery businesses across New York. The legal New York cannabis market has improved significantly as action by state authorities have helped to mitigate illicit market activities and expand the legal market. The New York State Cannabis Advisory Board recently reported that Q3 2024 total adult-use sales reached $250 million, representing 54% sequential growth and an increase of 357% from a year earlier.

"As we bring in exciting new brands like MOODS and the market here expands, we are thrilled to begin our partnership with Nabis to help broaden our reach in New York," said Dave Vautrin, Chief Retail Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of RIV Capital. "This agreement will allow us to achieve efficiencies within our expense profile and remove unnecessary complexity from our organization while opening up new opportunities to sell our premium, high-quality branded products to both medical patients and adult-use consumers alike in New York."

"We are excited to be supporting RIV Capital and to be working alongside Dave Vautrin again," said Vince C. Ning, Co-Founder and CEO of Nabis. "I witnessed first-hand Dave's strong leadership as friendly former competitors in California when he ran California's largest distribution business, Continuum by Origin House, before it was sold to Cresco and returned to his native state of New York. The RIV Capital team's desire to focus on their core expertise in cultivation and retail, and entrusting Nabis' technology platform for wholesaling, is a testament to their deep experience and foresight in understanding the requirements to scale their burgeoning wholesale business."

The Agreement coincides with the recent introduction of MOODS Cannabis in New York by the Company. Formulated with floral terpenes, MOODS Mini All-in-One, MOODS 0.5g Dash All-In-One, and MOODS 1g Cartridges deliver long-lasting flavor and offer a wide range of effects, ranging from happy and uplifted to sleepy and mellow.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with its previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesale platform, servicing over 300 brands. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is on a mission to build the most powerful licensed cannabis wholesale platform with a multi-channel fulfillment network that simplifies cannabis commerce for brands and retailers anywhere in the world. Nabis supports numerous exclusive brands and retailers, transacting over $1B worth of cannabis products in major states across the nation. As Nabis continues its national expansion, the privately-held multistate operator utilizes its experience in the world's largest legal cannabis markets and offers its partners an online wholesale marketplace with best-in-class fulfillment, payment processing, financing, data analytics, and sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch, and scale strategically. Ning and Lee's work earned Nabis a spot on Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2023, and on Fast Company's list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. Learn more: nabis.com

