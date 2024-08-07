Riva Dumeny Appointed President of Amwins Group Benefits Division

Strategic Succession Supports Firm's Long-term Growth Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins today announced the appointment of Riva Dumeny to president of the firm's Group Benefits division.

Dumeny, previously chief operating officer for Amwins' Group Benefits division, begins her new role immediately. She succeeds Sam Fleet, who will take on a senior advisory role with Amwins.

"While we make this announcement today, the succession plan for our Group Benefits division has been developed and was executed over several years – it's representative of the strategic way we operate according to our 150-year vision," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer, Amwins.

"Throughout her tenure, Riva has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to develop business and operational strategies and lead and motivate team members. With her at the helm of Group Benefits, we see a continuity of approach that will enable the division to grow and to continue executing at the highest level on behalf of clients."

As the president of Amwins Group Benefits, Dumeny is responsible for a comprehensive portfolio of specialty capabilities that span the group benefits landscape. The division has over 1,000 employees, is responsible for placing over $8.4 billion in premium, and works with more than 5,300 retail brokers and 170 carriers. Amwins Group Benefits offers products and services across three verticals of wholesale accident and health insurance: self-funded, fully insured and custom programs.

"I look forward to leading our Group Benefits team and continuing to collaborate with Amwins senior leadership to ensure the division's continued dedication to the success of our brokers and carriers," said Dumeny. "We have unparalleled, national scale and the right partnerships, while also offering local access, expertise and service. I see it as my job to make sure we deliver a seamless experience across the country – and most importantly, remain dedicated to the incredible culture Amwins has built."

"We wouldn't be where we are today without Sam Fleet's leadership and vision over the past 24 years at Amwins. Sam has been instrumental in building the division through key M&A partnerships and creative product development initiatives," said Purviance.

"I look forward to watching my Amwins colleagues continue to have tremendous success with Riva leading the division," said Fleet. "Having been in a senior leadership role with the division and Amwins since the beginning, this transition is deeply personal for me. With that in mind, I can say with absolute confidence that passing the torch to Riva will result in even bigger and better things for our retail clients, for their insureds, and for the firm."

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually.

