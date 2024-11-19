Rivada Expands Market Access Across the Nordic Region

Network licenses granted for the Outernet enable future-proof connectivity for communications infrastructure

MUNICH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada has now secured market access for its Outernet constellation across the Nordic region, including Finland, Sweden and Denmark, bringing the total number of countries with market access to 20. Success in obtaining the national rights to establish and operate a new satellite communications network in low earth orbit is important for the Nordic region particularly in the light of increasing attacks on shared critical infrastructure.

Rivada's Outernet, the first unified global communications network.

Yesterday, an undersea cable that links Finland to Germany, the only direct connection of its kind, was severed. In a separate incident, a 218km link between Lithuania and Sweden's Gotland Island also lost service on Sunday. These latest incidents yet again emphasize the vulnerability of common critical infrastructure and the need to back up and protect the global telecommunications infrastructure.

With the continuing threat of sabotage of subsea communications cables, Rivada's Outernet is designed to provide a new and unique type of terrestrial-free connectivity and as such a future-proof solution for enterprise and government communications. As the first unified global communications network, Rivada's 600 low Earth orbit satellite constellation moves data across a high capacity, ultra-secure and laser-linked satellite network in space, which never touches the ground, ensuring high security and total protection from terrestrial fiber disruption.

In the digital economy, the security and resilience of communications is increasingly important to business users and private users alike. Cable cuts can result in days and even weeks of disruption to business communications as repairs are carried out. Ann Vandenbroucke, Rivada's Chief Regulatory Officer, said "Market access for the Nordic region is a priority in Rivada's roadmap to ensure that the Outernet can mitigate valid concerns of accidents or even infrastructure weaponization with our resilient and robust infrastructure and the advantages of ubiquitous coverage, low latency, and flexibility".

Declan Ganley, CEO, said: "We are seeing unprecedented demand for Rivada Outernet capacity, especially among data-critical users in enterprises and government. Unlike other satellite constellations, which are partially dependent on fiber interconnected ground stations, Outernet users will access our satellite network directly, ensuring unmatched security and absolute protection from cable cuts. We are now on an exciting path to ensure that the Outernet is available for the Nordic region, Europe and globally to solve essential secure connectivity and networking challenges and open up new business opportunities."

About the Rivada Outernet

The Outernet is the first unified global communications network. Rivada's global low-latency gateway-less network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. By routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

