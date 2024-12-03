Rivada Secure Services Office Established to Serve U.S. Government and Defense Sector

Next-Generation LEO Satellite Network is Key for Enabling DoD Satcoms Innovation

Unique global data constellation using satellite-to-satellite laser links

Ultra-secure and extremely low latency network

Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite

Gateway-less architecture ensures security by design

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Networks, Inc. today announced the formation of Rivada Secure Services, a new wholly owned subsidiary established as a proxy organization to serve the specialized needs of U.S. government and defense customers.

The launch of Rivada Secure Services follows the recent award of a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) contract with the U.S. Navy and positions Rivada to better support mission-critical government communications requirements through its innovative Outernet satellite constellation.

"The formation of Rivada Secure Services demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of secure, resilient communications to our government customers," said Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks. "As a proxy organization, Rivada Secure Services will ensure we can fully support the unique mission requirements of U.S. defense and civilian agencies while maintaining the necessary security protocols."

The new subsidiary will be led by Michael Abad-Santos, who brings extensive experience in government and defense space systems. Rivada Secure Services will be headquartered in the Washington DC area to maintain close coordination with government customers and our reseller network.

A global low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Rivada's Outernet is a unique next-generation architecture combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances. By routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

Rivada's Outernet is particularly well suited for the secure connectivity required by national governments and defense sectors. Leveraging the Outernet's robust, resilient and secure space-based architecture, DoD can connect their assets on a global scale with low latency and without any third-party networks in the communication chain. Assets anywhere in the world can be connected back to home soil and between each other, platform-to-platform.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "Outernet": a global, low-latency, point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected]m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks