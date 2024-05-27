Rivada Space Networks Announces New Partners at AsiaTechX 2024

Rivada's Outernet, the world's first global private network for enterprise and government is key for the region

Highlights:

Rivada to launch a constellation of 600 ultra-secure, networked low-earth orbit satellites

Deployment starts in 2025 with global coverage by 2026 and full deployment expected by mid-2028

Unique network combines satellite and terrestrial capabilities for ultra-low latency, high speed, unparalleled security, and true global coverage

Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit satellites (LEO) to enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises, has announced a series of new partners in the Asia Pacific region. Rivada has now lined up over $US9 billion of business globally for its unique LEO network.

As the first unified global communications network, Rivada's outernet is transformative. A global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, it is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure, private satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any enterprise or government organization that needs to securely share data across Asia and beyond.

For Enterprise and Government customers, the key attributes of the outernet are ideal for a variety of applications, for example, to give banks and global companies secured networks with distributed offices, provide significantly more bandwidth for oil & gas exploration than is available today, enable seamless connectivity for shipping & fleet management, or provide 5G satellite backhaul connectivity network expansion for cellular operators. Connectivity providers in Asia can offer a competitive advantage by expanding these markets, enabling new opportunities through secure, multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

KT SAT – Korea

KT SAT, Korea's national satellite communications provider will deploy Rivada's outernet to provide ultra-secure connectivity to Enterprise, Government and Maritime companies looking for scalable and resilient solutions for their expanding networks. And with Asia's subsea cables increasingly becoming a focal point of geopolitical tensions, the region now, more than ever, needs resilient infrastructure, which is fast, secure, and reliable.

Connecto Network Systems Inc. (CNSI) – Philippines

Connecto Network Systems Inc, will work with Rivada to improve connectivity for enterprise and government customers across the Philippines, ensuring seamless coverage, even in remote provinces. Connecto is spearheading the transformation of communities into smart cities, harnessing cutting-edge technologies to boost operational efficiency, facilitate public access to information and elevate the quality of government services.

NiAT – Brunei

NiAT is a key provider of connectivity services for the Oil & Gas sector in Brunei. The company is experiencing an increased demand for high bandwidth connectivity from its customer base and sees Rivada's outernet as the ideal solution to provide enterprise-grade, secure bandwidth combined with the high availability and guaranteed Service-Level-Agreements which underpins business for premium customers.

AT Communications - Japan

AT Communications provides national agencies with secure communications infrastructure for their sites across Japan and supports telcos with international connectivity. AT Communications will harness the outernet's seamless connectivity to ramp up performance, improve security, and increase customer efficiency. Rivada's outernet is particularly well suited for the low latency and secure connectivity required by national and local government and defense sectors.

Teleport Access Services - Taiwan

TAS will deploy Rivada's outernet to enhance the connectivity infrastructure in Taiwan, providing coverage of remote and underserved areas and ushering in a new era of secure communications and technological innovation. For telecoms services providers, government agencies and media companies, the deployment of LEO satellite services in Taiwan will drive positive change and empower communities through enhanced connectivity.

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are seeing a huge uptake in our business in Asia, underlining the growing appetite for our unique space-based network. The outernet's ability to meet the requirements of Asia's connectivity providers in terms of security, latency, capacity, and coverage is a game-changer for the region. Our completely new type of LEO constellation will provide the whole of Asia with a transformative next-generation infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion."

Rivada's Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific, Donald Chew, will be at the Satellite Industry Forum and AsiaTechX from 28-31 May, exploring the opportunities for NGSO networks to provide data sovereignty and security and support enterprise connectivity in Asia Pacific, including:

How the potential of LEO can be unlocked for data networks and services and the opportunities for new business models and end-user services

An ultra-secure network is the ambition for global enterprise and government communications and the dynamic powers of a Rivada's outernet gateway-less architecture is key

Partnering with LEO enables satellite and telecom operators in Asia to complement and expand services that cannot be supported by GEO alone

Donald Chew said: "I am delighted to be participating once again at AsiaTechX in Singapore. The outernet is what data communications has been waiting for – a next-generation data infrastructure providing unrivalled secure and resilient connectivity and fueling new opportunities for network expansion." To find out more, meet us at stand 5A1-3 at AsiaTechX from 29-31 May.

About the Outernet:

The outernet is the first unified global communications network. Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service available in 2026.

