Rivada Space Networks Signs Zero Debris Charter

Rivada Space Networks commits to a safe and sustainable space environment at ILA Berlin

BERLIN, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with more than 40 companies, research centers and international organizations, Rivada Space Networks signed the Zero Debris Charter at the Berlin International Airshow (ILA).

The Zero Debris Charter, unveiled at the ESA Space Summit in Seville in November 2023, is a world-leading initiative with the goal of making space missions debris neutral by 2030.

With the continuing "race to space" and technological progress increasing accessibility and unlocking new use cases, particularly in low earth orbit (LEO), space sustainability has become more important than ever to avoid damage to key space infrastructure and to ensure we continue to enjoy the enormous potential of space here on earth.

Ann Vandenbroucke, Chief Regulatory Officer at Rivada Space Networks, said: "We at Rivada are very aware of our responsibility. We are not signing the charter because we have to, but because we want to. Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of our corporate strategy, and we take it into account every step of the way." She added: "We welcome this initiative and look forward to collaborating with all the other companies that have signed the charter."

Rivada already showed its commitment in June 2023 by aligning itself with principles of the Astra Carta Initiative for Global Space Sustainability. It also works closely with partners to provide the constellation with satellite mission-analysis tools and collision avoidance and de-orbiting strategies, demonstrating commitment to using space responsibly and applying the highest standards in terms of space sustainability and debris mitigation.

Rivada will soon be launching a global low-latency network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Rivada's outernet is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous layer 2 optical mesh network in space. It will deliver ultra-secure and highly reliable global connectivity for business operations in the telecom, enterprise, maritime, energy and government services markets. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

