Rivage Travel Earns 2026 Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite Status

Atlanta, Georgia-based Rivage Travel has earned Sandals' highest advisor designation for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting sustained booking performance, deep on-property expertise, and a strategic advisory approach across the Sandals and Beaches portfolio.

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Rivage Travel, a boutique luxury travel consultancy specializing exclusively in Sandals and Beaches Resorts, has earned the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite designation for 2026, marking the fourth consecutive year the firm has achieved the brand's highest level of advisor recognition. Founded by Jonathan and Angela Patton, Rivage Travel is ranked among the top 1% of all Sandals travel advisors in the United States and was recognized by Sandals as the Top Sandals US agency at the most recent STAR Awards hosted in Saint Vincent.

Jonathan Patton of Rivage Travel at the Sandals STAR Awards, where the agency was recognized among the top-performing Sandals advisors.

The Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite designation requires a minimum of $2,400,000 in annual Sandals room revenue and represents Sandals' most prestigious advisor designation. Fewer than 1% of all US-based travel advisors hold this designation. Maintaining it for four consecutive years reflects thousands of successful client bookings and a sustained commitment to the Sandals and Beaches brand.

"Four years as a Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite advisor is an honor we deeply appreciate," said Jonathan Patton, founder of Rivage Travel. "It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the depth of knowledge we bring to every booking, from choosing the right resort to the right room category to ensuring every booking remains aligned with available options as promotions evolve prior to travel."

APEX: A Proprietary Post-Booking Oversight System

Central to Rivage Travel's client experience is APEX, a proprietary post-booking oversight system developed by Best Caribbean Resorts, a Rivage Travel-owned platform. When a more favorable promotion becomes available for an existing booking, APEX identifies it and automatically processes the adjustment without requiring client intervention.

As part of Rivage Travel's broader advisory process, APEX provides continuous behind-the-scenes oversight, allowing bookings to be evaluated proactively throughout the reservation lifecycle. This level of post-booking advocacy sets Rivage Travel apart from most travel advisors, where oversight is often reactive or limited.

Extensive Expertise Across Every Sandals and Beaches Resort

Jonathan and Angela Patton have personally stayed at every Sandals and Beaches resort. This experience guides every room-level recommendation, resort comparison, and booking conversation that Rivage Travel has with its clients.

Rivage Travel has published a detailed guide to selecting a qualified Sandals travel advisor at https://www.rivagetravel.com/best-sandals-travel-agent, covering what separates a top Sandals advisor from a generalist and how APEX protects their client bookings after confirmation.

About Rivage Travel

Rivage Travel is a Top 1% Sandals travel agency, recognized by Sandals Resorts International with the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite designation for four consecutive years. Clients benefit from APEX, a proprietary post-booking oversight system developed by Best Caribbean Resorts, along with on-property expertise across every Sandals and Beaches property.

Learn more at: https://www.rivagetravel.com

Media Contact:

Jonathan Patton

Rivage Travel

(323) 744-1482

[email protected]

Atlanta, Georgia

https://www.rivagetravel.com

SOURCE Rivage Travel