Rivage Travel LLC / The Journey Group Honored as Top Sandals Travel Agency - USA at Sandals Resorts 19th Annual STAR Awards

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivage Travel LLC, based in Atlanta, USA, is proud to announce its recent achievement of being recognized by Sandals Resorts International and its Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart in the following categories.

Top Sandals Travel Agency – USA

Top Sandals Travel Agency – Southeast

Top Butler Elite Travel Agency – USA

Top 10 Independent Travel Agency – Worldwide

Top Island Routes Travel Agency – Worldwide

Million Dollar Club – Southeast

Sandals Chairman's Club Diamond Elite Travel Expert

Rivage Travel - Sandals STAR Awards Rivage Travel - Sandals STAR Award 2024

These esteemed awards were presented to Rivage Travel / The Journey Group at the 19th annual Sandals Travel Advisor Recognition (STAR) Awards ceremony held on May 18, 2024 at Sandals Saint Vincent in the Grenadines. Created by Sandals to recognize its top travel advisors in Caribbean tourism and pay tribute to those who work behind the scenes in travel, this recognition is a testament to Rivage Travel's dedication to excellence and commitment to crafting bespoke vacation experiences for their clients.

Rivage Travel's exceptional performance and outstanding service within the travel industry solidifies their position as a leading travel expert in North America and stood out among its peers to be named the most awarded travel agency by Sandals Resorts International.

"We are honored to be recognized by Sandals Resorts International for these achievements," said, Founder and CEO, Jonathan Patton of Rivage Travel LLC. "This accolade is a reflection of our team's hard work, passion for the Sandals brand, and commitment to excellence. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and will continue to go above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences for them."

Rivage Travel's success underscores the company's reputation for delivering exceptional service, attention to detail, and personalized itineraries tailored to each client's preferences and needs. This recognition further highlights Rivage Travel's ability to exceed expectations and set new standards in the travel industry.

As a premier travel agency specializing in Sandals vacations, Rivage Travel is dedicated to providing its clients with access to exclusive offers, personalized concierge services, and expert guidance. The award as the Top Sandals Travel Agency reaffirms Rivage Travel's position as a trusted partner with Sandals Resorts and for travelers seeking luxury vacation packages.

Moving forward, Rivage Travel remains committed to upholding the highest standards of service, creativity, and professionalism in creating bespoke vacation experiences for its clients. The company's continued focus on excellence and innovation solidifies its reputation as a top-tier travel agency and sets the standard for luxury travel experiences in North America.

For more information about Rivage Travel LLC and its award-winning travel services, please visit http://www.RivageTravel.com. Join us in celebrating Rivage Travel's success and experience the difference of personalized luxury travel with Rivage Travel.

