Rival Group Companies Recognized Among Industry's Most Innovative in 2025 GRIT Report

VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Group, Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights have all been recognized in the 2025 Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Business & Innovation Report, the leading benchmark for innovation and leadership in the insights industry.

Rival Group

Rival Technologies ranked No. 3 among Technology Suppliers for its advancements in conversational research, video, and AI-powered data analysis, including new agentic tools that unlock deeper meaning from unstructured data. Reach3 Insights ranked No. 4 in the Full-Service Research category (up one spot from 2024) and has remained in the Top 10 for four consecutive years. Rival Group itself placed No. 6 among the world's Most Innovative Suppliers, climbing three positions year over year and underscoring the combined strength of its growing portfolio.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be in an industry that's transforming how human insights drive value across the enterprise," said Andrew Reid, Founder and co-CEO of Rival Technologies and Founding Partner of Rival Group. "We're honored to be recognized as we embrace these opportunities while staying true to the core principles that define our field."

Over the past year, Rival Technologies has continued to expand its AI capabilities and evolve the use of conversational research to deliver more authentic, actionable insights. Reach3 Insights has deepened its partnerships with leading global brands such as Coca-Cola, WarnerBros Discovery and John Deere, using immersive conversational mobile-first methodologies to help brands explore critical trends in quickly evolving industries.

Rival Group's momentum also reflects its broader expansion earlier this year with the addition of Angus Reid Group, one of North America's most trusted market research and public opinion polling firms. The integration creates a visionary North American research powerhouse that uniquely brings together three critical pillars of the modern research value chain under the Rival Group umbrella: proprietary technology, high-quality research panels and expert consulting.

The 2025 GRIT Report also features commentary from Andrew Reid, who was invited to share his perspective as one of the industry's leading voices on innovation. His contribution reflects on how the role of insights continues to evolve within organizations amid new technologies and changing data dynamics. He will join other featured contributors at the upcoming free, virtual GRIT Forum: Business & Innovation Edition tomorrow, on November 18.

The 2025 GRIT Report highlights themes like generative AI adoption, industry collaboration, unstructured data analysis and the continued strength of full-service research as defining themes for the industry. Rival Group's consistent rise across categories signals its leadership at the intersection of these shifts where technology, behavioral science and human storytelling converge.

About Rival Group

Rival Group is one of North America's largest independent research companies. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices across North America, Rival Group uniquely combines proprietary research technology, certified panels, and expert consultancy. The company delivers faster, more authentic and actionable insights to over 500 clients across industries including technology, finance, consumer goods, media & entertainment, health and public affairs by redefining how organizations connect with people. Two of its operating companies, Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights, earned spots on Greenbook's 2025 GRIT Top 10 Most Innovative Suppliers list after making the Top 50 list six years in a row.

