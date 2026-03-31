Rival Group Reports Strong 2025 Growth as Demand Rises for Modern Research Solutions

Proprietary technology, first-party panels, strategic consulting expertise and AI advancements drive a milestone year for the company

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Group today announced strong year-over-year growth in 2025, with 55% net revenue growth, 52% gross revenue growth and 31% ARR growth. The results reflect sustained demand for Rival Group's integrated model, which combines the three key pillars: proprietary technology, first-party panel access and strategic consulting expertise.

Rival Group's technology pillar, Rival Technologies, expanded its conversational research platform with meaningful enhancements throughout the year, including new distribution channels such as WhatsApp, richer qualitative capabilities at scale and AI agents designed to probe for nuance, accelerate analysis and surface insights in presentation-ready formats. Together, these enhancements advance the super agent framework the company introduced in 2024, a long-term vision for more intelligent and automated research workflows.

On the panel side, Rival Group expanded its capabilities through the addition of Angus Reid, one of Canada's best-known research brands. Angus Reid broadens the company's ability to provide certified access to North American audiences at scale at a time when reliable, validated data remains a priority for clients.

The consulting pillar, Reach3 Insights and Angus Reid, also saw significant momentum across all business units, deepening the company's expertise across brand strategy, customer experience and communications research. During the year, the consulting team added new customers and expanded existing customer work across key sectors.

Rival Group also expanded its role as a strategic partner to clients navigating a changing research landscape with the launch of the Innovation Insiders Program, a hands-on initiative designed to help insights teams build practical AI capabilities and apply new tools more effectively in their day-to-day work.

Rival Group's integrated model earned broad industry recognition in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report, one of the market research industry's most respected benchmarks, where Rival Group, Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights were each named to the Top 10 in their respective categories.

The company serves more than 500 clients across industries including technology, finance, consumer goods, media and entertainment, health, gaming and lottery.

About Rival Group

Rival Group is redefining the future of market research by bringing together the three pillars of proprietary technology, high-quality certified panels, and expert consultancy to deliver faster, more authentic, and actionable insights to organizations that want to understand the people they serve. Its portfolio includes Rival Technologies, Reach3 Insights, and Angus Reid, operating as independent brands under the Rival Group umbrella and each bringing specialized expertise in mobile-first conversational research, strategic insights consulting and certified panels composed exclusively of real, profiled participants.

Rival Group was named in the Top 5 in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT Report as the most innovative technology provider and consultancy partner, underscoring their continued leadership and innovation in the insights industry. The group works with some of the world's most recognized brands, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, PayPal, Kimberly-Clark, Kellanova, Warner Bros., Walmart, Deloitte, and Lululemon.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with offices in Toronto and Chicago, Rival Group delivers insights powered by real people and uncompromising data quality, giving organizations the confidence to act. For more information, visit www.rivalgroup.io.

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, [email protected] , +1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Rival Group