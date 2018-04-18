Rival Systems now offering Value-at-Risk within its award-winning Rival Risk platform

"Our team is always innovating and providing unique software solutions for a better, more thorough client experience," said Robert D'Arco, CEO at Rival. "Implementing VaR into Rival Risk is a perfect example. The ability for users to calculate VaR for all of their accounts at any point in the day by simply clicking a button will save risk managers time and provide valuable insights to better analyze their firm's exposure."

Rival Risk's VaR calculation utilizes Monte Carlo simulation, the most advanced and accurate way to calculate VaR, generating thousands of possible future market scenarios to determine the risk of loss in a set timeframe and confidence level. Rival's Monte Carlo simulation is able to calculate VaR for an account in seconds and provides a unique view into the calculation with graphical displays of the distribution and statistical output. The simulation runs on the entire portfolio at once, so it captures non-linear interactions among positions in correlated products.

Rival Risk launched in 2015 and is the first real-time, fully hosted HTML5-based risk platform to bring enterprise risk management capabilities across trading platforms and clearing firms. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive suite of integrated products for all financial technology needs, including multi-asset trading and algorithmic strategy development alongside enterprise risk management, please visit RivalSystems.com.

ABOUT RIVAL SYSTEMS

Rival Systems empowers professional traders with the technology and resources required to compete in today's markets. Rival provides a comprehensive technology solution with award-winning platforms, including: Rival Trader, a sophisticated, ultra-low latency derivatives trading system; Rival API, an algorithmic strategy development framework; and Rival Risk, a fully hosted enterprise risk management platform; as well as extensive training and support. Rival Systems has distinguished itself in the industry through its premier service, exceptional speed and advanced features designed to help users gain an edge in the market.

