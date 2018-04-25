Rival Systems' technology and support play a key role in success of Parplus Equity Fund

"Rival Trader has played a key role in both the initial stages and ongoing success of the Parplus Equity Fund," said John Stanton, COO of Parplus Partners LLC. "We launched the fund just last year, and Rival has offered us a top-quality front-end trading system from the start while providing fast and efficient access to multiple options and futures markets. Additionally, Rival Risk has helped us effectively monitor and control trading activity and market exposures. But most of all, Rival's true edge is in its dedicated personnel – when we have a problem, the team at Rival goes out of their way to assist us, whether with a simple software adjustment or a vital connection to a new exchange. They are easy to contact and willing and able to meet our requirements."

"We're passionate about what we do, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to help clients like Parplus from the ground up," said Robert D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "It's a pleasure to work with John and his entire team to provide them with the ongoing support and advanced functionality they need to stay competitive, and look forward to continuing to help their fund grow and succeed by offering new features and upgrades as its needs evolve."

ABOUT RIVAL SYSTEMS

Rival Systems empowers professional traders with the technology and resources required to compete in today's markets. Rival provides a comprehensive technology solution with award-winning platforms, including: Rival Trader, a sophisticated, ultra-low latency derivatives trading system; Rival API, an algorithmic strategy development framework; and Rival Risk, a fully hosted enterprise risk management platform; as well as extensive training and support. Rival Systems has distinguished itself in the industry through its premier service, exceptional speed and advanced features designed to help users gain an edge in the market.

