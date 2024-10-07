Rival Technologies & Reach3 Insights launch 'Voice of Market': Agile Research Beyond Traditional Communities

The one-stop shop for panel access and agile research, with a mobile-first conversational approach

VANCOUVER, BC and CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights are proud to introduce "Voice of Market," an innovative tool that transforms market research with a mobile-first, conversational approach, delivering authentic insights swiftly and effectively.

As businesses seek to launch new products, assess competitors, and monitor brand health, they often encounter hurdles like fraudulent responses, juggling multiple vendors, and low survey engagement. Voice of Market eliminates these barriers, integrating the entire research process into a seamless, end-to-end solution.

Voice of Market is designed to complement Rival's existing Insights Community 2.0 solution, which supports ongoing conversations with dedicated audiences. Now, businesses can extend their reach beyond existing customers to engage new, diverse audiences, including non-customers and competitors' shoppers, all within a single, integrated platform.

"With Rival's mobile-first research platform and our panel partnerships, we offer companies a trusted voice of market," says Andrew Reid, CEO of Rival Technologies. "The time and cost savings are just added benefits."

One of the things that sets Voice of Market apart is its ability to resonate with younger, harder-to-reach, niche audiences through a mobile, conversational approach, offering a level of engagement that other providers often struggle to achieve. This new solution ensures insights that are not only rapid but also deeply reliable.

"We do more than recruit audiences: we connect you with our trusted panel providers and manage them too, ensuring you get the right fit. When these panels engage with Rival's qual, quant, AI-empowered conversational platform, magic happens. You'll gain authentic, actionable insights," Reid remarks.

With Rival's proven conversational research platform, clients see completion rates as high as 85%. Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights deliver a comprehensive research ecosystem, ensuring they free their clients from the complexities of engaging panel providers.

Clients have the flexibility to do this in a DIY environment, with the support of the Rival team to manage their research needs or with Reach3, a full-service consultancy engagement.

"We ensure that our clients get the best," says Reid. "By keeping it conversational, participants no longer feel like they are part of a boring survey experience, and what we see is genuine, authentic, in-the-moment insights that can go a long way for our clients."

This launch represents a significant expansion of the Rival platform, which now supports both agile, ad-hoc research and community-based insights. Top-tier brands like Coca-Cola, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Dell already leverage Rival's platform.

By engaging communities and ad-hoc audiences from the same platform, users of Voice of Market and the Rival platform gain visibility into the whole picture, achieve operational efficiency and are able to analyze data across multiple audiences easily.

More details on this new solution will be shared during the TMRE conference in Orlando, October 8-10, 2024. Attendees can find out more at booth 815.

ABOUT Rival Technologies & Reach3 Insights:

Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights are pioneers in conversational research and the leading authority on insight communities. Rival's mobile-first, conversational platform helps transform conventional surveys into personalized research experiences that emulate the way people communicate today. Reach3 is an award-winning full-service consulting firm that uses immersive, in-the-moment research designs and dynamic digital storytelling to deliver deep experiential insights. Amplified by AI, Rival's and Reach3's conversational research approach delivers higher response rates, deeper engagement, and faster time-to-insights. To learn why brands like Coca-Cola, Dell Technologies, Kimberly-Clark, and Warner Bros. have made the switch to conversational, please visit rivaltech.com or reach3insights.com.

