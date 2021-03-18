Rivals Announces 2021 Rivals Camp Series

CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivals, with support from the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) and premier youth sports experiences business Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX), today announced the 2021 Rivals Camp Series, featuring the Rivals Combines.

The national series of regional camps and NFL-style combines attracts the country's best high school football players and aims to improve athletes' skills, give them verified stats needed for college recruiting, and increase their exposure to college football coaches.

All combines are free and are open to all current high school football players. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, combines will be broken up into morning and afternoon sessions with a limited attendance of 250 athletes per session.

Registration is required for all participants. Athletes can register for the combine nearest them starting today at www.rivalscampseries.com.

Rivals Combines and Camps will take place across the country starting April 10, 2021 in Dallas. The series will continue through June 2021 with two Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenges, bringing together the best players in the country.

Camps and combines have been confirmed for the following dates:

DATE CITY EVENT April 10-11 Dallas Camp and Combine April 17-18 Miami Camp and Combine April 24-25 Atlanta Camp and Combine May 8-9 Indianapolis Camp and Combine May 15-16 New Jersey Camp and Combine May 22-23 West Coast Camp and Combine June 5-6 Dallas Five-Star Challenge West June 19-20 Atlanta Five-Star Challenge East

Event locations in each city will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.rivalscampseries.com for ongoing updates.

All events will follow federal, state, and local COVID-19 guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of athletes and staff. These events are subject to change, delays and/or cancellation depending upon recommended COVID-19 safety measures.

The Rivals Combines are free football combines that will measure high school athletes in five key drills including 40-yard dash, shuttle run, 3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. Players are tested using the same equipment featured at the NFL combine. Top performers in the combine will have an opportunity to earn an invitation to a Rivals Camp.

Players attending Rivals Camps will receive instruction from top former NFL and college players and coaches and test their abilities against top high school athletes from each region.

All camp and combine participants will receive an online profile on Rivals.com, as well as a free recruiting profile on ncsasports.org, where players can connect with the more than 7,600 NCAA, NAIA, and junior college football coaches in NCSA's national recruiting network. Participating athletes will also have access to NCSA's extensive database of free recruiting tools and information.

Rivals was the first digital company to recognize the need for in-depth national recruiting coverage. Rivals revolutionized recruiting analysis as the first organization to provide innovative features like national player rankings, online video highlights, a searchable player profile database, official visit lists, coach recruiting tracking, and much more.

The Rivals Camp Series is made possible thanks to Official Recruiting Partner, Next College Student Athlete (NCSA).

Other returning partners include Official Sponsor of Testing Results, VKTRY Performance Insoles, Exclusive Hotel Reservations Provider, HotelPlanner.com, Official Sports Drink, Gatorade, Exclusive Protective Equipment Partner, EvoShield, Official Football of the Rivals Camp Series, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Official Protective Headgear Partner, Xenith.

ABOUT RIVALS

Powered by more than 300 writers, reporters and publishers at the local level, Rivals.com, a division of Yahoo! Inc., is one of the most respected names in team-specific college sports coverage and one of the country's top authorities on college football and basketball recruiting. You can learn more about Rivals at Rivals.com.

ABOUT REIGNING CHAMPS EXPERIENCES (RCX)

Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events.

Part of Reigning Champs LLC, RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxexperiences.com.

ABOUT NEXT COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE (NCSA)

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. Part of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.

NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner for eight national governing bodies including USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, US Lacrosse, USA Wrestling, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and US Youth Soccer.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

