Rivals, Next College Student Athlete Announce 2020 Rivals Camp Series

In 2019, the series attracted more than 18,000 athletes from across the U.S.

Fourteen Rivals Combines and 12 Rivals Camps will take place across the country starting Feb. 8 and 9 in Miami. The series will continue through May 2020 with stops in Orlando, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington (DC), Indianapolis, Nashville, Columbus, New Jersey and Chicago. Nashville and Indianapolis will be combine-only events.

The Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge – which brings together the best players in the country – will be held in June.

Combines are free and are open to all current high school football players; however, spots are limited. Student-athletes can register for the combine nearest them starting today at www.rivalscampseries.com.

2020 camps and combines will be held on the following dates:

DATE CITY EVENT Feb. 8-9 Miami Combine and Camp Feb. 15-16 Orlando Combine and Camp Feb. 22-23 Houston Combine and Camp Feb. 29-Mar. 1 Los Angeles Combine and Camp March 7-8 New Orleans Combine and Camp March 14-15 Dallas Combine and Camp March 21-22 Atlanta Combine and Camp March 28-29 Charlotte Combine and Camp April 4-5 Washington, DC Combine and Camp April 18 Indianapolis Combine Only April 19, 2020 Nashville Combine Only April 25-26, 2020 Columbus Combine and Camp May 2-3, 2020 New Jersey Combine and Camp May 16-17, 2020 Chicago Combine and Camp

The Rivals Combines are free football combines that will measure high school athletes in five key drills: 40-yard dash, shuttle run, 3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. Top performers in the combine will have an opportunity to earn an invitation to a Rivals Camp.

Players attending Rivals Camps will receive instruction from top former NFL and college players and coaches and test their abilities against top high school athletes from each region. Rivals Camps have helped launch the careers of top college football players including Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC), and Kardell Thomas (LSU).

All camp and combine participants will receive an online profile on Rivals.com, as well as a free recruiting profile on ncsasports.org, where players can connect with the more than 7,600 NCAA, NAIA and junior college football coaches in NCSA's national recruiting network. Participating athletes will also have access to NCSA's extensive database of free recruiting tools and information.

Rivals was the first digital company to recognize the need for in-depth national recruiting coverage. Rivals revolutionized recruiting analysis as the first organization to provide innovative features like national player rankings, online video highlights, a searchable player profile database, official visit lists, and much more.

As an industry pioneer, NCSA was founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process. Today, NCSA works with families, club, high school and college coaches to help hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their right college fit.

RC Experiences, the events production arm of NCSA parent company Reigning Champs, will serve as the Official Operating Partner of Rivals.

The 2020 Rivals Camp Series is made possible thanks to new partners including Exclusive Hotel Reservations Provider, HotelPlanner.com, Official Sponsor of Testing Results, VKTRY Performance Insoles and Apparel Sponsor, Augusta Sportswear.

Long-time partner Gatorade returns as Hydration Provider.

