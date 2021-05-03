RIVANNA® Announces Alliance With Tri-anim Health Services to Increase Nationwide Distribution of Accuro®

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, announced they have entered into a partnership with Tri-anim Health Services, a specialty distributor of respiratory, anesthesia, and critical-care supplies, to represent and distribute the Accuro® portfolio of products in the United States.

Tri-anim is a natural distribution choice for RIVANNA as they provide effective and efficient patient care solutions, including innovative and proven specialty anesthesia products and consumables to support the vital role of the anesthesia provider.

Will Mauldin, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of RIVANNA, commented, "We worked together to establish this strategic partnership, and are excited to begin an alliance with Tri-anim due in part to their specialty anesthesia focus and clinical expertise. This milestone demonstrates an increasing opportunity for Accuro sales in the anesthesia market, and we are pleased to gain momentum across the United States. Accuro's increased national expansion and continuing worldwide market adoption indicate RIVANNA's success and the progression of our ongoing mission to elevate the standard of care."

The Accuro spinal navigation system is designed to improve the efficiency of spinal needle guidance procedures using groundbreaking technology, including Multi-Frequency BoneEnhance® Image Reconstruction, which provides enhanced visualization of lumbar and thoracic bony anatomy, and SpineNav3D™AI-Based Spine Recognition, which provides automated identification of spinal midline, epidural space, and depth during lumber neuraxial anesthesia. This technology also supports real-time thoracic paramedian neuraxial procedures and prescribes a "needle-track" towards the interlaminar space. Relying on automated SpineNav3D™ technology, Accuro enables users with even minimal ultrasound experience to navigate the lumbar and thoracic spine and identify relevant landmarks used to compute, visualize and pinpoint the optimal needle insertion point.

Tom Metcalf, President of Tri-anim Health Services, said, "The Tri-anim team is thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking technology to an expanding market supporting spinal needle guidance procedures in the U.S., as it underpins Tri-anim's vision to offer the most effective products and solutions to our customers. The Accuro is clinically proven to increase first-attempt success rates, especially with challenging patient anatomy, and will help anesthesia providers improve their efficiency and elevate their standard of care."

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA is elevating global standards of care through the development and commercialization of world-first imaging-based medical technologies. The Company's platform builds on continuous advancements in technology, including BoneEnhance®Multi-Frequency Image Reconstruction, which optimizes ultrasound for the visualization of bony versus soft-tissue anatomy, and SpineNav3D™ AI-Based Spine Recognition, which automates ultrasound image interpretation. RIVANNA's clinician-assistance solutions fill unmet needs in the healthcare delivery stream, improving decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes, and patient satisfaction. Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit www.rivannamedical.com.

