RIVANNA® Appoints Craig Loomis as Senior Director of Product Management

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, a developer of imaging-based medical solutions, names Craig Loomis as senior director of product management. With over 25 years of extensive experience in global product development and commercialization within the healthcare sector, Mr. Loomis will play a vital role in advancing RIVANNA's new product commercialization strategies.

Before joining RIVANNA, Mr. Loomis held progressively responsible roles at GE Healthcare in product development across CT, MR, X-ray, ECG (diagnostic cardiology) and point-of-care ultrasound. Notably, he spearheaded the introduction of the market-leading Venue product family. His contributions include holding several patents, successfully developing, or launching over 30 products throughout his career and managing portfolios exceeding $200 million.

"I'm thrilled to join at this crucial state of product commercialization," said Loomis. "With numerous products in development, RIVANNA is poised to impact healthcare significantly. I'm eager to leverage my experience to help RIVANNA bring these innovations to market and improve patient outcomes worldwide."

RIVANNA has groundbreaking products under development, including a rapid, radiation-free fracture detection system developed in partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and an AI-enabled 3D image-guided system designed to overcome barriers to real-time neuraxial needle guidance through a unique hands-free and split array imaging technology.

"Craig's proven track record in driving revenue growth, launching innovative products and cultivating customer relationships will be pivotal in driving the successful adoption of Accuro 3S within the acute pain neuraxial market and its adjacent indications, which collectively represent a total addressable market exceeding $1 billion," comments Will Mauldin, PhD, RIVANNA co-founder and CEO.

Craig holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and bachelor's and master's degrees in computer engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The Accuro XV project is funded in whole or in part with funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract 75A50121C00035.

ABOUT RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer in Charlottesville, Va. RIVANNA's mission is to develop and commercialize world-first imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. RIVANNA's technology platform combines the benefits of ultrasound with the bone imaging capabilities of x-ray to fill unmet clinical needs. BoneVision™ and BoneEnhance® optimize ultrasound image acquisition and visualization to provide radiation-free alternatives to x-ray-based imaging. When paired with SpineNav3D™ AI-enabled image recognition, the platform provides comprehensive clinician assistance that improves decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes, and patient satisfaction. The company operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

